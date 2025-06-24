Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold to Feature a Slimmer Hinge, IP68 Rating: Report

Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an IPX8-rated build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 13:41 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold to Feature a Slimmer Hinge, IP68 Rating: Report

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be equipped with Tensor G5 chipset

  • Google could unveil its new flagship foldable in August
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to get 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage
  • Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer an IP48 rating
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to go official in August alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. As we wait for the formal launch, a new leak suggests that Google's upcoming foldable will come with a slimmer hinge. The new hinge is tipped to make room for a slightly bigger cover display. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also said to come with improved durability. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold successor could be one of the first foldable smartphones to offer an IP68-rated build. 

Pixel 10 Pro Fold's Durability Rating Tipped

Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get a new hinge and narrow bezels this year. The new hinge is said to be thinner, and the handset could be slimmer than its predecessor. The report, however, doesn't include exact dimensions. Google will reportedly increase the outer display screen size in the new foldable. The cover display is said to measure 6.4-inch, compared to the 6.3-inch outer screen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly come with IP68 dust and water resistance. This would be a significant upgrade over the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which only had an IPX8 rating.

Samsung's existing Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer an IP48 rating. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to debut next month, is also rumoured to come with an IP68 rating. Oppo's Find X5 has an IPX9 rating, while the Honor Magic V3 comes with an IPX8-rated build.

Previous design leaks have suggested that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will resemble the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is expected to ship with a Tensor G5 processor and Android 16. The phone is tipped to be slightly thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is said to measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3 mm in the unfolded state.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to feature a maximum 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is likely to use the MediaTek T900 modem. It is expected to retain the 48-megapixel rear camera unit of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
