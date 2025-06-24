Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to go official in August alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. As we wait for the formal launch, a new leak suggests that Google's upcoming foldable will come with a slimmer hinge. The new hinge is tipped to make room for a slightly bigger cover display. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also said to come with improved durability. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold successor could be one of the first foldable smartphones to offer an IP68-rated build.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold's Durability Rating Tipped

Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get a new hinge and narrow bezels this year. The new hinge is said to be thinner, and the handset could be slimmer than its predecessor. The report, however, doesn't include exact dimensions. Google will reportedly increase the outer display screen size in the new foldable. The cover display is said to measure 6.4-inch, compared to the 6.3-inch outer screen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly come with IP68 dust and water resistance. This would be a significant upgrade over the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which only had an IPX8 rating.

Samsung's existing Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer an IP48 rating. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to debut next month, is also rumoured to come with an IP68 rating. Oppo's Find X5 has an IPX9 rating, while the Honor Magic V3 comes with an IPX8-rated build.

Previous design leaks have suggested that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will resemble the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is expected to ship with a Tensor G5 processor and Android 16. The phone is tipped to be slightly thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is said to measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3 mm in the unfolded state.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to feature a maximum 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is likely to use the MediaTek T900 modem. It is expected to retain the 48-megapixel rear camera unit of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.