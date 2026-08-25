Technology News
English Edition

India Set to Launch First Tokenised Corporate Bonds With Digital Rupee

REC is expected to issue the bonds through an RBI and SEBI-backed experiment using blockchain-based infrastructure.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 15:21 IST
India Set to Launch First Tokenised Corporate Bonds With Digital Rupee

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ewan Kennedy

The pilot will connect digital rupee settlement with blockchain-based securities infrastructure

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • REC’s bonds are expected to have a three-month lock-in period
  • A secondary market for the bonds could be created by December
  • DEMAT 2.0 will record ownership using distributed ledger technology
Advertisement

India's first tokenised corporate bonds are expected to launch next month in the form of an issue from REC worth less than Rs. 5 billion, using the digital rupee for settlement through blockchain technology. As per a report by Reuters, the state-backed power financing company REC will issue these bonds under an experiment being conducted jointly with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The proposed bond issuance will help determine whether distributed ledger technology could reduce the time taken for issuance and settlement of corporate bonds.

Pilot To Use Separate Wallets For Digital Currency And Tokenised Securities

The Report further says that ownership and transaction data will be kept in a digital format, and settlement can happen almost instantly after the necessary assets change hands among the participants. A source who was familiar with the plans said in an interview with Reuters that the product would be launched at the annual fintech event in Mumbai. Initially, only a select few investors would have access to the product.

The Reuters sources revealed that the participants of the test run would require two digital accounts. The first account is for the wholesale central bank digital currency wallet provided by the bank, and the other one is for the tokenised securities. The securities wallet of India is being developed by depositories under a system called DEMAT 2.0, where bonds that the investors own will be recorded using distributed ledger technology. Any transactions after that can only be conducted through investors who have compatible securities and wholesale CBDC wallets.

The use of the RBI's digital rupee as the cash element of the deal will allow both the cash and the securities to be transferred using the interconnected digital infrastructure. This arrangement is aimed at testing out the settlement process without using the bonds from the traditional e-book service provider system. 

As per the new arrangement, the bonds would come with an initial lock-in period of three months. The exchanges would also be looking to create a secondary market for these tokenised bonds until December, one of the sources said. Participants who own the necessary wallets can exchange the securities on the secondary market once the lock-up period expires. The platform will maintain the history of ownership of the bond on the distributed ledger in case of security transfer between authorised investors.

Earlier in October 2025, Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the government is looking to introduce a digital currency backed by the RBI, while adding that the government does not support private cryptocurrencies that lack asset backing. In contrast to conventional banking systems, the RBI-guaranteed digital currency is meant to streamline transactions, enable faster and traceable payments, and reduce paper consumption. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto in India, Tokenisation, RBI Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone May Feature a Curved Display, New Camera Design, Leaked Renders Suggest

Related Stories

India Set to Launch First Tokenised Corporate Bonds With Digital Rupee
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 India Launch Date, Design and Features Teased
  2. Haier Mini LED M70 Series With Dolby Vision Launched in India at This Price
  3. Nokia 300 Charge Announced With Torch and 3,700mAh Battery
  4. Nothing OS 5.0 With More Than 80 Changes, Upgrades Launched
  5. Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo With 6,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Prices
  6. Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5, PupX 10 Debut in India
  7. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Now Costs After Price Cut
  8. Sony Xperia 10 VIII With a 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, Alongside Refreshed TUF A15, A16 and F16
  2. Discord Says It Has Not Received Take-Two Subpoena Over GTA 6 Leaks as More Gameplay Clips Surface Online
  3. Haier Mini LED M70 Series Launched in India With Up to 85-Inch Screen, Dolby Vision Support: Price, Features
  4. ChatGPT Gets New Sticker Maker for Personalised iMessage, WhatsApp Packs
  5. Nothing OS 5.0 Announced With Over 80 Design Changes, Performance Upgrades: See Release Schedule
  6. Googlebook Could Launch With Up to Eight Laptops From Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus
  7. Nokia 300 Charge Feature Phone Announced 3,700mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 144Hz Display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chip
  9. Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  10. India Set to Launch First Tokenised Corporate Bonds With Digital Rupee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »