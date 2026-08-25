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Xiaomi's Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, 4 Compact Launched in India: Price, Features

All three models will go on sale from September 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 August 2026 13:02 IST
Xiaomi's Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, 4 Compact Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mijia 6 covers spaces up to 940 sq ft

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi's Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 costs Rs. 19,999
  • Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact starts at Rs. 7,999
  • Xiaomi has reintroduced the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
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Xiaomi has launched two new Mijia air purifiers in India, marking the brand's entry into the country. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999 and is designed for spaces up to 940 sq ft. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact costs Rs. 7,999 and is intended for rooms of 400+ sq ft. Xiaomi has also reintroduced the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite in India at Rs. 12,999, with coverage of 269 to 463 sq ft. All three models will go on sale from September 2 through the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Xiaomi retail stores.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...)

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Further reading: Xiaomi, Mijia, Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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