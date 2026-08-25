Xiaomi has launched two new Mijia air purifiers in India, marking the brand's entry into the country. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999 and is designed for spaces up to 940 sq ft. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact costs Rs. 7,999 and is intended for rooms of 400+ sq ft. Xiaomi has also reintroduced the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite in India at Rs. 12,999, with coverage of 269 to 463 sq ft. All three models will go on sale from September 2 through the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Xiaomi retail stores.

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