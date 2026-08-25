Xiaomi's Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 costs Rs. 19,999
Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact starts at Rs. 7,999
Xiaomi has reintroduced the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
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Xiaomi has launched two new Mijia air purifiers in India, marking the brand's entry into the country. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999 and is designed for spaces up to 940 sq ft. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact costs Rs. 7,999 and is intended for rooms of 400+ sq ft. Xiaomi has also reintroduced the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite in India at Rs. 12,999, with coverage of 269 to 463 sq ft. All three models will go on sale from September 2 through the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Xiaomi retail stores.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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