Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launched With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 10 VIII is offered in Frosted Gray, Frozen White, and Misty Lilac colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 15:21 IST
Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 10 VIII features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 10 VIII sports a 6.1-inch display
  • The Xperia 10 VIII will go on sale globally via Sony’s site
  • Sony Xperia 10 VIII packs a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Sony Xperia 10 VIII was launched in select global markets on Tuesday, adding to the Japan-based tech giant's mid-range smartphone lineup. The phone will be available for purchase in three colour options via the company's online store. Moreover, it carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 series chipset. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is equipped with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Price, Availability

Sony Xperia 10 VIII price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 62,000). The smartphone will be available for purchase in Frosted Gray, Frozen White, and Misty Lilac colour options. It will go on sale in select global markets later this year via the Sony online store.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Specifications, Features

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16. The company promises up to four OS upgrades and up to six years of security updates for the handset. The phone sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Powering the Sony Xperia 10 VIII is an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The handset also features 8GB of RAM, with 6 GB of virtual RAM expansion, and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The tech giant also claims that the mid-range smartphone ships with IP65 + IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Sony Xperia 10 VIII carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor, optical image stabilisation, 24mm focal length, and an 84-degree field of view. It also features a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide camera on the back with a 1/3-inch sensor, 16mm focal length, and a 123-degree field of view. The handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with a 1/4-inch sensor, 26mm focal length, and a 78-degree field of view.

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The phone has also been equipped with a fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 153x72x8.3mm and weighs about 168g.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII

Sony Xperia 10 VIII

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 10 VIII, Sony, Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launch, Sony Xperia 10 VIII Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
India Set to Launch First Tokenised Corporate Bonds With Digital Rupee
Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 144Hz Display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chip

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, 4 Compact Launched in India
  2. Sony Xperia 10 VIII With a 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  3. Vivo T5 India Launch Date, Design and Features Teased
  4. Nokia 300 Charge Announced With Torch and 3,700mAh Battery
  5. Nothing OS 5.0 With More Than 80 Changes, Upgrades Launched
  6. Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5, PupX 10 Debut in India
  7. Haier Mini LED M70 Series With Dolby Vision Launched in India at This Price
  8. Vivo X500 Pro Max Could Launch Soon With This Unannounced Processor
  9. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Now Costs After Price Cut
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, Alongside Refreshed TUF A15, A16 and F16
  2. Discord Says It Has Not Received Take-Two Subpoena Over GTA 6 Leaks as More Gameplay Clips Surface Online
  3. Haier Mini LED M70 Series Launched in India With Up to 85-Inch Screen, Dolby Vision Support: Price, Features
  4. ChatGPT Gets New Sticker Maker for Personalised iMessage, WhatsApp Packs
  5. Nothing OS 5.0 Announced With Over 80 Design Changes, Performance Upgrades: See Release Schedule
  6. Googlebook Could Launch With Up to Eight Laptops From Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus
  7. Nokia 300 Charge Feature Phone Announced 3,700mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Support: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 144Hz Display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chip
  9. Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  10. India Set to Launch First Tokenised Corporate Bonds With Digital Rupee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »