Sony Xperia 10 VIII was launched in select global markets on Tuesday, adding to the Japan-based tech giant's mid-range smartphone lineup. The phone will be available for purchase in three colour options via the company's online store. Moreover, it carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 series chipset. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is equipped with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Price, Availability

Sony Xperia 10 VIII price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 62,000). The smartphone will be available for purchase in Frosted Gray, Frozen White, and Misty Lilac colour options. It will go on sale in select global markets later this year via the Sony online store.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Specifications, Features

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16. The company promises up to four OS upgrades and up to six years of security updates for the handset. The phone sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Powering the Sony Xperia 10 VIII is an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The handset also features 8GB of RAM, with 6 GB of virtual RAM expansion, and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The tech giant also claims that the mid-range smartphone ships with IP65 + IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Sony Xperia 10 VIII carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor, optical image stabilisation, 24mm focal length, and an 84-degree field of view. It also features a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide camera on the back with a 1/3-inch sensor, 16mm focal length, and a 123-degree field of view. The handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with a 1/4-inch sensor, 26mm focal length, and a 78-degree field of view.

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The phone has also been equipped with a fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 153x72x8.3mm and weighs about 168g.