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Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 144Hz Display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chip

The Vivo T5 5G will be offered in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 15:21 IST
Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 144Hz Display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chip

Photo Credit: Vivo

The T-series handset will have the Skyline Design, which was recently seen on the Vivo S2

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Highlights
  • The Vivo T5 5G India launch is set for September 2 at 12pm IST
  • The handset will feature a 1.5K 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED display
  • It is confirmed to have 7.9mm thickness, 7,050mAh battery
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Vivo announced the launch date of the upcoming Vivo T5 5G in India on Tuesday. The handset is expected to join the brand's expansive T5 lineup, which already comprises the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, T5x 5G, and T5 Pro 5G. Ahead of its anticipated arrival, the brand has also teased several key features of the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to be equipped with a 1.5K 144Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The Vivo T5 5G will be offered in two colourways and is teased to pack a 7,050mAh battery.

Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date

The Vivo T5 will launch in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. It is confirmed to be offered in two colour options — Royal Bronze and Silver Green. There is a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset's launch on Flipkart, which suggests it could be one of the channels where the phone can be purchased through, in addition to the Vivo India online store.

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The brand says its upcoming T-series handset will have the Skyline Design, which was recently seen on the Vivo S2. The teaser image reveals a horizontal camera bar occupying the top-half of the rear panel, housing two camera lenses and an LED light ring. The Vivo handset appears to have a curved design. The teaser reveals that the Vivo T5 5G will run on OriginOS, with OriginOS 6 being the latest OS version offered by the brand.

The Vivo T5 5G is confirmed to measure 7.9mm in thickness. As per the company, it is also teased to have the segment's slimmest 3D curved display in the Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 49,999 price segment. This also suggests that it will be priced under Rs. 50,000 in the country.

It will sport a 1.5K 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED display. There is a hole-centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera at the top of the screen. Under the hood, the upcoming handset is teased to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor. The brand, however, has yet to reveal the RAM and storage configurations.

The handset is confirmed to pack a 7,050mAh battery. We can expect more details about the handset closer to its launch, which is scheduled for early next month.

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Further reading: Vivo T5 5G, Vivo T5 5G Launch Date, Vivo T5 5G Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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