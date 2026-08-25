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  • Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5, PupX 10 With Multicolour LCD Screens Launched in India: Price, Features

Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5, PupX 10 With Multicolour LCD Screens Launched in India: Price, Features

The Ruffpad range is compatible with the Ruffpad app, which allows users to save and share notes and doodles.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 12:37 IST
Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5, PupX 10 With Multicolour LCD Screens Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Portronics

All three new Ruffpad models come with a 12-month warranty

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Highlights
  • The Teddy and Dino models feature 8.5-inch screens
  • The PupX 10 comes with a larger 10-inch screen
  • The writing pads offer reusable multicolour LCD screens
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Portronics has launched the Ruffpad series of multicolour LCD writing pads for children in India. The range includes the Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Ruffpad Dino 8.5 and Ruffpad PupX 10, with screen sizes of 8.5 inches and 10 inches. The writing pads are designed for drawing, writing, doodling and handwriting practice, and feature reusable screens with one-tap erase functionality. They also offer screen-lock protection, no-blue-light LCD panels and portable designs. The three models are priced from Rs. 499 in India.

Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5 and PupX 10 Price in India

The Ruffpad Dino 8.5 is the most affordable of the three at Rs. 499, followed by the Ruffpad Teddy 8.5 at Rs. 599. The larger Ruffpad PupX 10 costs Rs. 749. The writing pads are available in India through Portronics' website, Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline retailers. Portronics provides a 12-month warranty with each model.

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Portronics Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Dino 8.5 Features

The Ruffpad Teddy 8.5 features an 8.5-inch multicolour LCD screen and a teddy bear-inspired design. It can be used for writing, drawing, doodling and handwriting practice, with a one-tap erase button to clear the screen. A screen-lock feature helps prevent accidental erasure, while a replaceable CR2025 coin-cell battery powers the device.

The Ruffpad Dino 8.5 has the same 8.5-inch screen size but comes in a dinosaur-themed design. It also supports reusable writing and drawing, along with one-tap erasing, and uses a replaceable CR2016 coin-cell battery.

Both models have no-blue-light LCD screens and lightweight bodies for easy portability.

Portronics Ruffpad PupX 10 Features

The Ruffpad PupX 10 is the largest of the three, with a 10-inch multicolour LCD screen and a puppy-themed design with floppy-ear handles. Its larger screen gives children more room for writing, drawing and handwriting practice. The writing surface can be reused, while the one-tap erase function clears the screen. It runs on a replaceable CR2025 coin-cell battery and is designed to be easy to carry.

The Ruffpad range is also compatible with the Ruffpad app, which allows users to save and share notes and doodles.

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Further reading: Portronics, Ruffpad, Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Ruffpad Dino 8.5, Ruffpad PupX 10, LCD writing pad
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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