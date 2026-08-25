Google is reportedly preparing a broad hardware launch for Googlebook, with as many as eight laptops expected to arrive alongside the new platform. The upcoming lineup is said to span multiple manufacturers, processors and form factors, rather than relying on a small set of reference devices. Leaks point to premium features such as OLED touchscreens, haptic trackpads, dedicated Gemini keys and Google's Glow Bar. The reported range is also expected to include clamshell laptops, convertibles and detachable tablets, with a September 15 press event planned in New York.

Googlebook Could Launch With Premium Laptops From Five Major PC Manufacturers

According to a report by Chrome Unboxed, Googlebook could launch with six to eight laptops from Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus. The reported lineup is expected to span multiple processor platforms, including Qualcomm Snapdragon X, MediaTek Dimensity and Intel's next-generation Panther Lake chips. The devices are also said to offer hardware-level NPU acceleration for AI workloads.

The reported hardware lineup is expected to include premium features such as physical Gemini keys, haptic trackpads, OLED touchscreens and Google's Glow Bar on the laptop lid.

In terms of form factors, the range could include thin 14-inch clamshell laptops, 2-in-1 convertibles and detachable tablets. The Lenovo Duet m is among the reported devices and is expected to target productivity-focused tablet use.

The scale of the reported launch would differ from Google's earlier ChromeOS approach. When ChromeOS launched commercially in 2011, the platform debuted on two laptops, the Samsung Series 5 and Acer AC700. Apple also introduced its M1 chip in three Mac models in 2020, while Microsoft's early ARM-based Windows laptops launched with a limited selection of devices.

Googlebook is instead expected to arrive with hardware from five major PC manufacturers. The reported lineup is tied to Google's plan to combine the desktop capabilities of ChromeOS with native Android support.

Google is expected to hold a private press event in New York on September 15, where Chrome Unboxed says it will get hands-on access to the reported devices. The publication expects finished hardware rather than prototypes or proof-of-concept machines to be shown at the event.