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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Drops By Rs. 15,000 Months After Launch: See New Prices

Samsung has revised the prices of two RAM and storage configurations of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 12:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Drops By Rs. 15,000 Months After Launch: See New Prices

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad camera system at the back

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a Snapdragon chip
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts the new Privacy Display feature
  • Samsung has updated its online store to reflect new prices
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year. Months after the unveiling of the tech giant's flagship handset, Samsung has significantly reduced the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company has updated its online store in the country to reflect the updated pricing of two of the phone's RAM and storage configurations. The new prices are also reflected on an e-commerce platform in India. This comes as Samsung has raised the prices of a number of Galaxy models in India in recent months, including the Galaxy F, A, and M lineups.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra New Prices in India

The South Korean tech giant has updated its online store to cut the starting price of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The new starting price is currently live on Flipkart and the Samsung India online store. The smartphone maker has reduced the prices of the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. After the revision, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,24,999 in India for the base 256GB model.

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samsung galaxy s26 ultra price cut samsung inline Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's reduced prices are now live on the Samsung India online store.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung

 

On the other hand, the higher-end 512GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is now priced at Rs. 1,44,999. This marks a price drop of Rs. 15,000, the lowest since the smartphone's launch in the country. For reference, the handset was unveiled in India on February 25 at a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999. Meanwhile, the 512GB model arrived with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999.

Apart from the direct price cut of Rs. 15,000, Flipkart is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 with Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI credit cards on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. With the additional cashback, the effective starting price of the flagship Galaxy S26 series phone would come down to Rs. 1,20,999, marking a total price reduction of Rs. 19,000.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the custom octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset also ships with Samsung's new Privacy Display feature, which aims to curb shoulder surfing. It carries a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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