Gen Z investors currently make up 61 percent share of cryptocurrency futures traders in India, as per a study conducted by Pi42 and Hashed Emergent. In addition to a consistent increase in female traders, the report shows a growing shift in participation towards younger, digitally native users between the ages of 18 and 25. The report also points out an increase in crypto activity in non-metro regions, signalling that crypto derivatives trading is expanding beyond traditional urban centres into emerging markets across the country at a notable pace. The pattern is a sign of a more general change in the way younger investors perceive digital assets.

Rising Participation From Youth and Smaller Cities Reshapes Market Trends

The study was conducted based on an analysis of over 2 lakh crypto futures traders on Pi42 between the timeline of January 2025 and December 2025. The study also shows that women now make up almost one in eight traders on the platform, and that their participation has increased by 20 percent annually. At the same time, the average size of a trade has increased from about $1,051 (roughly Rs. 87,000) in 2024 to around $1,960 (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh). This statistic showcases a stronger investor confidence and higher conviction in trading strategies.

Almost 60 percent of active users now trade daily, up from roughly 45 percent previously, according to the report, which also shows a significant increase in trading activity. Nearly one in four traders reported booking profits, suggesting improved awareness of risk management and trading strategies among retail participants. Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “These trends signal a clear shift in how Indian investors are engaging with crypto derivatives [...] We are seeing young, digitally native users adopt more strategic and informed trading approaches, while adoption from emerging regions is accelerating at a strong pace.”

Tak Lee, CEO and Managing Partner of Hashed Emergent, further added, “When over 60 percent of new traders are under 25 and regions like Eastern India are growing at 6x, it tells us this is no longer a niche, metro-driven phenomenon. Derivatives are becoming the entry point for a new generation of digitally native investors, and the data suggests we are still in the early innings of this adoption curve.”

The study also highlighted that East India is home to almost 32 percent of retail investors. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are the top three states in the region, followed by North and Central India, which have doubled in 2025. This regional distribution underlines how crypto-INR futures trading is flourishing beyond traditional metro cities, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 states emerging as strongholds for retail trading activity.

The results are in line with what is happening in the industry as a whole, which shows that India is consistently one of the top countries in the world for crypto adoption, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. As participation widens and trading behaviour matures, the study points to a structurally expanding market that could play a key role in shaping the future of India's digital asset ecosystem.

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