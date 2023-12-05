Technology News
iQoo 12 5G will be available in two configurations - 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 17:32 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 5G will be offered in India in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 5G was launched in China in November this year
  • The smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery with 120W fast charging
  • The iQoo 12 5G sports a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
iQoo 12 5G is set to launch in India on December 12, following its initial launch in China on November 7. The phone was unveiled alongside the iQoo 12 Pro. There is no word yet on the India launch of the Pro model, however, several details about the Indian variant of the base iQoo 12 5G model have been confirmed officially. The handset will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The model will come as a successor to the iQoo 11 5G, which received a price cut recently. Meanwhile, the price of the iQoo 12 5G was accidentally leaked online via an Amazon listing.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) spotted the price of the iQoo 12 5G on Amazon India before it was taken down. The phone is seen to be listed in two configurations. The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options will be priced in India at Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively, according to the screengrabs shared by the tipster. The launch is scheduled for December 12 in India.

As of now, the Amazon listing doesn't show any price details and only offers details on pre-booking the handset. Customers can pre-book the iQoo 12 5G at only Rs. 999 and can confirm the purchase between December 13, 12PM IST and December 14 12AM IST. With pre-booking, buyers can get a free Vivo TWS Air earbuds worth Rs. 2,999. The phone is offered in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour options.

On the Amazon listing, the iQoo 12 5G claims to be India's only flagship smartphone with a 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel camera setup. One of the 50-megapixel sensors is a primary sensor, while the other is paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third sensor will be paired with a telephoto sensor with 100X digital zoom support. The front camera of the phone will carry a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo 12 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will also ship with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box and offer three years of software updates and four years of security patches, as has been announced earlier. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo 12 5G, iQoo 12 5G India launch, iQoo 12 5G price in india, iQoo 12 5G specifications, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
