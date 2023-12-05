iQoo 12 5G is set to launch in India on December 12, following its initial launch in China on November 7. The phone was unveiled alongside the iQoo 12 Pro. There is no word yet on the India launch of the Pro model, however, several details about the Indian variant of the base iQoo 12 5G model have been confirmed officially. The handset will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The model will come as a successor to the iQoo 11 5G, which received a price cut recently. Meanwhile, the price of the iQoo 12 5G was accidentally leaked online via an Amazon listing.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) spotted the price of the iQoo 12 5G on Amazon India before it was taken down. The phone is seen to be listed in two configurations. The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options will be priced in India at Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively, according to the screengrabs shared by the tipster. The launch is scheduled for December 12 in India.

As of now, the Amazon listing doesn't show any price details and only offers details on pre-booking the handset. Customers can pre-book the iQoo 12 5G at only Rs. 999 and can confirm the purchase between December 13, 12PM IST and December 14 12AM IST. With pre-booking, buyers can get a free Vivo TWS Air earbuds worth Rs. 2,999. The phone is offered in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour options.

On the Amazon listing, the iQoo 12 5G claims to be India's only flagship smartphone with a 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel camera setup. One of the 50-megapixel sensors is a primary sensor, while the other is paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third sensor will be paired with a telephoto sensor with 100X digital zoom support. The front camera of the phone will carry a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo 12 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will also ship with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box and offer three years of software updates and four years of security patches, as has been announced earlier. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

