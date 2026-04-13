The co-founder of blockchain network Tron, Justin Sun, has publicly questioned World Liberty Financial, the crypto platform linked to US President Donald Trump. The investor has asked WLFI to disclose the control over the guardian Externally Owned Account and multisignature (multisig) wallets governing its smart contracts. He alleged that the setup was used to blacklist his wallet, claiming that a single guardian tied to the WLFI multisig structure appeared to be the sole owner of a second guardian safe, which gave one individual access to freeze token holders.

Dispute Highlights Transparency Issues in Token Governance Models

Sun is one of the early investors in the project and said that there is an alarming rate of concentrated influence. Sun's WLFI tokens were blacklisted in September 2025 after blockchain data platforms flagged it for a roughly $9 million (roughly Rs. 84 crore) transfer.

The Tron founder said his presale tokens were unreasonably frozen and urged the team to unlock his investment. In a post on X, WLFI replied to Sun's claims and said that Justin's favourite move is to play victim while making baseless allegations. WLFI token also fell to a new low and stood at $0.07 (roughly Rs. 65) on Saturday, as per data from CoinGecko.

Sun's clash with WLFI extended on Sunday when, in a post on X, he said, “What was never disclosed — to me or to any investor — is that World Liberty embedded a backdoor blacklisting function in the smart contract used to deploy WLFI tokens. This function gives the Company unilateral power to freeze, restrict, and effectively confiscate the property rights of any token holder, without notice, without cause, and without recourse.” He further questioned the decentralised nature of WLFI and wrote in his tweet that it is a trap door marketed as an open door.

I have always been an ardent supporter of President Trump and his crypto friendly policy.



As an early supporter who invested heavily in World Liberty Financial, I did so because I believed in the vision that was presented to the public: a decentralized finance platform that… — H.E. Justin Sun :male-astronaut: :sun_with_face: (@justinsuntron) April 12, 2026

In the WLFI token model, holders who are staking their tokens for the required period will be eligible to vote on protocol proposals and may receive incentives for active participation. Stakers can earn rewards of roughly 2 percent annually from the project's treasury, provided they vote on at least two governance proposals during the lock-up period. However, the criticism of the WLFI model is that after a March vote, it appeared that 76 percent of voting power came from only 10 wallets, as per a report by CoinDesk.

This ongoing clash between WLFI and Sun highlights the complexities of DeFi governance and transparency. As more investment comes into such decentralised platforms, questions around control, disclosure, and investor protection take the front seat and become more and more important. The outcome of this dispute could play a crucial role in how future projects design governance frameworks around these DeFi protocols in this evolving crypto landscape.

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