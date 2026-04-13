Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Lumio is likely to upgrade its Vision TV lineup in India soon. The company has teased the 2026 version of the Lumio Vision 9, hinting at improvements over the current model, which was introduced in the country in April 2025. An Amazon microsite for the upcoming TV is already live, suggesting the launch may be imminent, since such pages usually go up shortly before the official launch and pricing details are announced. The upcoming device is expected to focus on improved performance and viewing experience.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch: All We Know

The upcoming Lumio Vision 9 (2026) has been teased ahead of its launch in India, with the company hinting at upgrades over the current model. An Amazon microsite for the upcoming TV is now live, confirming at its availability on the e-commerce site, but other details are still under wraps.

While Lumio has yet to announce a launch date, the upcoming Lumio Vision 9 (2026) version is expected to offer upgraded performance and an enhanced viewing experience over its predecessor, the Lumio Vision 9 (2025).

The existing Lumio Vision 9 (2025) launched in India at Rs. 59,999 for the only 55-inch model. It features a 4K Mini-LED display with Quantum Dot enhancement, offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The panel uses IPS technology and supports a 60Hz refresh rate, with typical brightness of 600 nits and up to 900 nits at peak. It also supports HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, along with features like MEMC and Auto Low Latency Mode.

The Vision 9 (2025) TV runs on Lumio's BOSS flagship processor, paired with 3GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It uses Google TV based on Android 14 and includes support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The audio system consists of a 24W quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio.

In terms of connectivity, the Lumio Vision 9 (2025) TV offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and multiple ports, including three HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC support, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, optical audio output, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The 55-inch model measures 1,220×83×710mm and weighs 14.6kg.

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