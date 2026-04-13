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Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

The upcoming Lumio Vision 9 (2026) version will likely offer upgraded performance and an enhanced viewing experience.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 18:30 IST
Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Vision 9 was initially launched in India in April 2025

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Highlights
  • Lumio Vision 9 (2026) may bring performance upgrades
  • Amazon microsite hints at imminent Lumio Vision 9 debut
  • Lumio Vision 9 (2025) features a 4K Mini-LED display
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Lumio is likely to upgrade its Vision TV lineup in India soon. The company has teased the 2026 version of the Lumio Vision 9, hinting at improvements over the current model, which was introduced in the country in April 2025. An Amazon microsite for the upcoming TV is already live, suggesting the launch may be imminent, since such pages usually go up shortly before the official launch and pricing details are announced. The upcoming device is expected to focus on improved performance and viewing experience.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch: All We Know

The upcoming Lumio Vision 9 (2026) has been teased ahead of its launch in India, with the company hinting at upgrades over the current model. An Amazon microsite for the upcoming TV is now live, confirming at its availability on the e-commerce site, but other details are still under wraps. 

While Lumio has yet to announce a launch date, the upcoming Lumio Vision 9 (2026) version is expected to offer upgraded performance and an enhanced viewing experience over its predecessor, the Lumio Vision 9 (2025).

lumio vision 9 2026 lumio inline vision 9

 

The existing Lumio Vision 9 (2025) launched in India at Rs. 59,999 for the only 55-inch model. It features a 4K Mini-LED display with Quantum Dot enhancement, offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The panel uses IPS technology and supports a 60Hz refresh rate, with typical brightness of 600 nits and up to 900 nits at peak. It also supports HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, along with features like MEMC and Auto Low Latency Mode.

The Vision 9 (2025) TV runs on Lumio's BOSS flagship processor, paired with 3GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It uses Google TV based on Android 14 and includes support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The audio system consists of a 24W quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio.

In terms of connectivity, the Lumio Vision 9 (2025) TV offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and multiple ports, including three HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC support, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, optical audio output, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The 55-inch model measures 1,220×83×710mm and weighs 14.6kg.

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Further reading: Lumio Vision 9, Lumio Vision 9 2026, Lumio Vision 9 2025, Lumio Vision Series, Lumio
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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