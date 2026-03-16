A governance proposal by World Liberty Financial (WLFI) was passed after token holders voted in approval of introducing incentives and lock-up requirements for governance participation. The proposal entails a requirement for holders of unlocked WLFI tokens to stake their tokens for at least 180 days to participate in governance voting. The proposal also introduces a tiered node system, which is intended to reward long-term participation in the protocol. The change is intended to encourage more active governance participation and to align decision-making power with users who are committed to the long-term development of the protocol.

New Governance Model Links Voting Rights to WLFI Token Staking

Under this new governance model, holders who are staking their tokens for the required period will be eligible to vote on protocol proposals and may receive incentives for active participation. Stakers can earn rewards of roughly 2 percent annually from the project's treasury, provided they vote on at least two governance proposals during the lock-up period. Voting power will depend on the number of tokens and the duration of the lock-up period.

A tiered node structure is another feature of the governance reform that offers big players more advantages. The framework includes “Node” and “Super Node” tiers tied to large staking commitments, with some tiers offering closer collaboration opportunities with the project's team. In contrast to short-term speculators, the initiative aims to increase governance participation and motivate long-term holders to stay involved in the ecosystem.

The development comes as World Liberty Financial continues expanding its broader ecosystem initiatives. Based on earlier reports, the project was investigating the tokenisation of real-world assets using its USD1 stablecoin, including possible uses in real estate markets. The initiative is an attempt by the platform to increase the use of its stablecoin in decentralised finance applications while developing new use cases for its token ecosystem.

Launched in 2024, World Liberty Financial is a decentralised finance platform that enables holders of WLFI tokens to take part in protocol governance decisions. The project's emphasis on enhancing long-term involvement in its ecosystem is highlighted by the most recent governance modifications. The initiative seeks to establish a governance structure that gives users who have consistently participated in the platform's development priority by linking voting rights and incentives to staking commitments.

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