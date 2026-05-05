World Liberty Financial Sues Tron Founder Justin Sun for Defamation

Tron founder Justin Sun will be facing a defamation lawsuit filed by World Liberty Financial in Florida; this instance has escalated the legal fight between the crypto platform linked to the family of US President Donald Trump and one of its largest investors. The lawsuit, filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, accused Sun of making false public statements about World Liberty and violating the terms of the WLFI token sale through alleged prohibited transfers, short selling, and straw purchases. The lawsuit also seeks a court-ordered retraction and compensation from the Tron founder.

Legal Clash Deepens Over Token Freeze and Governance Dispute

WLFI had posted on X about the lawsuit and said, “Sun didn't just defame World Liberty himself. He weaponised his money, hiring influencers and deploying bots, to amplify his lies across social media. His actions were coordinated, paid for, and deliberate.” The token further added that “his is about the integrity of decentralised finance. When a major investor tries to destroy the project's reputation, it threatens the trust of every holder. We cannot allow that.”

In a post on X, Sun refuted the allegations, as he called the lawsuit a “meritless PR stunt” and added that he looks forward to defeating this case in court. The legal battle is heating up after the crypto platform faced rising backlash in recent weeks, including scrutiny over a proposal to impose an additional two-year lock-up period for early investors holding the WLFI token.

Sun's WLFI tokens were blacklisted in September 2025 after blockchain data platforms flagged it for a roughly $9 million (roughly Rs. 84 crore) transfer. The Tron founder said his presale tokens were unreasonably frozen and urged the team to unlock his investment.

Later in April, the investor had asked WLFI to disclose the control over the guardian Externally Owned Account and multisignature (multisig) wallets governing its smart contracts. He alleged that the setup was used to blacklist his wallet. However, the lawsuit claims that Sun was “fully aware of World Liberty's right to freeze user tokens to protect its token holders and its community” and that he agreed to it in the project's Terms of Sale.

The ongoing clash between WLFI and Sun has escalated, and it is just a reflection of the complexities of DeFi governance and transparency. As more investments get ready to enter decentralised platforms, it is imperative that questions around control, disclosure, and investor protection will become significant. The result of this lawsuit could be critical in shaping how future projects will design governance structures around these DeFi protocols in this ever-changing crypto landscape.

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