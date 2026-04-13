Bitcoin traded near $70,800 (roughly Rs. 66.1 lakh) on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market remained range-bound despite rising geopolitical tensions. The world's largest cryptocurrency showed signs of stability, even as investors turned cautious following developments around US-Iran relations. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,200 (roughly Rs. 2.04 lakh), reflecting mild weakness across the broader crypto market. As per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 66 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades close to Rs. 2 lakh.

Currently, Bitcoin is holding within a narrow $70,000–$73,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh–Rs. 68.1 lakh) range as investors assess macroeconomic signals and geopolitical risks. Analysts noted that while institutional inflows have picked up in recent sessions, they remain inconsistent, preventing a decisive breakout above key resistance levels.

Traders Remain Cautious Due to Current Macroeconomic Signals

Altcoins traded mixed on Monday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $595.68 (roughly Rs. 55,600), while Solana (SOL) traded near $81.73 (roughly Rs. 7,630). XRP hovered around $1.32 (roughly Rs. 123), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.091 (roughly Rs. 8.5).

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, explained the current market setup and said, “Bitcoin is staying above $71,000 (roughly Rs. 66.2 lakh) even as tensions in the Middle East rise. A softer CPI reading recently pushed BTC to a three-week high of $73,800 (roughly Rs. 68.9 lakh), but news around the Strait of Hormuz has led to profit booking. Despite this, on-chain signals remain strong, with high whale activity and exchange inflows dropping to about $5 billion (roughly Rs. 46,670 crore) over the past two months, showing lower selling pressure.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Recent US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows have crossed $200 million+ (roughly Rs. 1,867 crore) on consecutive sessions, showing institutional interest. However, flows remain inconsistent and are not strong enough to drive a breakout [...] For investors, this is a range-bound market. Avoid chasing prices near $72,000–$73,000 (roughly Rs. 67.1 lakh–Rs. 68.1 lakh). Focus on staggered buying closer to $70,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh) support. Keep position sizes controlled and wait for stronger signals from ETF flows and macro trends before taking aggressive bets.”

Overall, analysts suggest that the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase, with macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical developments continuing to dictate sentiment. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $70,000 (roughly Rs. 65.3 lakh) level while sustaining institutional interest will remain key to determining the next directional move.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.