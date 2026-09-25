The wallet involved in the activity reportedly holds affected assets
Magic Eden has not confirmed the alleged whitehat operation
The marketplace continues to support Solana-based NFT trading
Advertisement
The website Magic Eden has been accused of having a potential contract exploit following some irregularities in transactions involving several thousand NFTs being traded for 0 ETH, but an account that took part in the irregular transaction has said it was a white-hat operation. The NFT trader known as Cirrus made the initial report on September 25, saying sales of NFTs from Magic Eden could be seen and suggesting the Magic Eden contract could have been exploited. At the time of writing, Magic Eden had not provided a statement about any exploit, leaving the nature and scale of the incident unclear.
Magic Eden Had Ended EVM Marketplace Support Earlier This Year
Immediately following the alert, X pseudonym Quit claimed that the activity was a white-hat mission. According to Quit, any assets stored at 0x71cf3f5724bD2B72Ef6464992aCd26216DE7fe33 are secure and will be returned as soon as they are deemed at risk. Magic Eden has not verified that the wallet address is linked to a legitimate whitehat or that the transactions were part of an organised recovery effort. Information about the vulnerability that made the transaction possible, the number of wallets involved, and the total value of NFTs transacted remains undisclosed.
The unique activity on the Ethereum NFT occurred months after Magic Eden modified how its marketplace operates. According to documentation provided by Magic Eden, EVM marketplace support terminated on March 9. The firm stated that any listings, bids, and offers made on the EVM marketplace will be off-chain and not accessible once the shutdown happens.
The marketplace continues to support the Solana marketplace, while its existing products are Packs that may include NFTs from Ethereum collections. According to Magic Eden, NFTs revealed in packs can be traded on the marketplace. There is no statement yet made by Magic Eden about how the reported activity on September 25 has impacted any of its services or contracts on its EVM marketplace.
The reported activity comes with a broader increase in the frequency of attacks targeting crypto protocols this year. The second quarter of 2026 is already the most hacked quarter on record in terms of the number of attacks, with 83 hacks of crypto protocols, per analysis from market insights provider Unfolded based on data from DefiLlama. KelpDAO's $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,797 crore) hack and Drift Protocol's $280 million (roughly Rs. 2,652 crore) exploit were the largest incidents of the quarter.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious.
More