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Infinix GT NX Controller With Pixel-Level FPS Touchpad, GT NX Station Cooling Dock Unveiled

Infinix GT NX Controller features dual chips in the left handle and a dedicated chip for the right handle.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 16:28 IST
Infinix GT NX Controller With Pixel-Level FPS Touchpad, GT NX Station Cooling Dock Unveiled

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT NX Controller supports several configurations

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Highlights
  • Infinix has unveiled its new GT NX Series gaming peripherals
  • Infinix GT NX Controller is equipped with a large glass touchpad
  • Docking station supports screen mirroring and extended-display mode
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Infinix has unveiled its GT NX Series gaming peripherals. The latest hardware lineup, designed to bring a console-grade experience directly to smartphones, includes a GT NX Controller and GT NX Station. The GT NX Controller features a Pixel-Level FPS Precision Touchpad. The GT NX Controller also features an esports-grade three-chip low-latency architecture. The GT NX Station esports docking station features built-in TEC active cooling. It features a 9-in-1 port setup.

In a press release on Thursday, Infinix officially announced the GT NX Controller and GT NX Station multi-functional esports docking station. The company says the new peripherals will transform a smartphone into a portable gaming console. They are designed to work together with GT-series smartphones.

Infinix GT NX Controller Features

The Infinix GT NX Controller features a glass touchpad, and the company claims that it is the world's first Pixel-Level FPS Precision Touchpad on a mobile gaming controller. It is designed to provide accurate aiming in first-person shooter games while supporting swipe and mouse-style controls. The controller uses a three-chip low-latency architecture to minimise input latency. Two chips are positioned in the left handle, while another is placed in the right handle. Infinix claims the setup enables millisecond-level direct connectivity for responsive controls in FPS games and MOBA games,

The Infinix GT NX Controller is advertised to deliver more than 22 hours of gameplay on a single charge. It also features adjustable haptic feedback with Low, Medium and High intensity settings through the XArena gaming platform. In mapping mode, the controller can provide game-specific tactile feedback. It also has a laser-textured grip to deliver enhanced anti-slip comfort during extended play. It supports multiple play modes, including phone clamping, desktop gaming and portable single-hand play.

Infinix says the GT NX Controller supports several configurations, including handheld phone gaming, desktop play and single-hand operation. Its mapping functionality also allows users to play titles that do not natively support external controllers.

Infinix GT NX Station Features 

Infinix GT NX Station is a multifunctional docking station built with integrated TEC active cooling. It is claimed to keep the smartphone's thermals under control during demanding gaming sessions. It supports both screen mirroring and extended-display modes. The docking station has Dynamic RGB Lighting.

The GT NX Station features a 9-in-1 port setup. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, a USB-C host connection, USB-C, USB-C PD input, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with a built-in Ethernet connection. USB-C PD input also supports pass-through charging that lets users charge smartphones during longer gaming sessions.

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Further reading: Infinix GT NX Controller, Infinix, Infinix GT NX Station, Infinix Gaming
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Infinix GT NX Controller With Pixel-Level FPS Touchpad, GT NX Station Cooling Dock Unveiled
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