Infinix has unveiled its GT NX Series gaming peripherals. The latest hardware lineup, designed to bring a console-grade experience directly to smartphones, includes a GT NX Controller and GT NX Station. The GT NX Controller features a Pixel-Level FPS Precision Touchpad. The GT NX Controller also features an esports-grade three-chip low-latency architecture. The GT NX Station esports docking station features built-in TEC active cooling. It features a 9-in-1 port setup.

In a press release on Thursday, Infinix officially announced the GT NX Controller and GT NX Station multi-functional esports docking station. The company says the new peripherals will transform a smartphone into a portable gaming console. They are designed to work together with GT-series smartphones.

Infinix GT NX Controller Features

The Infinix GT NX Controller features a glass touchpad, and the company claims that it is the world's first Pixel-Level FPS Precision Touchpad on a mobile gaming controller. It is designed to provide accurate aiming in first-person shooter games while supporting swipe and mouse-style controls. The controller uses a three-chip low-latency architecture to minimise input latency. Two chips are positioned in the left handle, while another is placed in the right handle. Infinix claims the setup enables millisecond-level direct connectivity for responsive controls in FPS games and MOBA games,

The Infinix GT NX Controller is advertised to deliver more than 22 hours of gameplay on a single charge. It also features adjustable haptic feedback with Low, Medium and High intensity settings through the XArena gaming platform. In mapping mode, the controller can provide game-specific tactile feedback. It also has a laser-textured grip to deliver enhanced anti-slip comfort during extended play. It supports multiple play modes, including phone clamping, desktop gaming and portable single-hand play.

Infinix says the GT NX Controller supports several configurations, including handheld phone gaming, desktop play and single-hand operation. Its mapping functionality also allows users to play titles that do not natively support external controllers.

Infinix GT NX Station Features

Infinix GT NX Station is a multifunctional docking station built with integrated TEC active cooling. It is claimed to keep the smartphone's thermals under control during demanding gaming sessions. It supports both screen mirroring and extended-display modes. The docking station has Dynamic RGB Lighting.

The GT NX Station features a 9-in-1 port setup. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, a USB-C host connection, USB-C, USB-C PD input, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with a built-in Ethernet connection. USB-C PD input also supports pass-through charging that lets users charge smartphones during longer gaming sessions.