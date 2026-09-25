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Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Reported to Get Smaller Batteries Compared to China Models

Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra models also received smaller batteries for global models last year

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 13:17 IST
Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Reported to Get Smaller Batteries Compared to China Models

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 18 Pro models are also equipped with secondary rear displays

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Highlights
  • The Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models were recently launched in China
  • The leaked global variants of both devices show lower battery capacities
  • The company has teased its Xiaomi 18 Pro launch for India
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A social media post now claims that the global models of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max will reportedly get smaller batteries. The information was found buried in the HyperOS source code, which reveals the different battery capacities for each global model. The phones will reportedly see a 14 percent and 17 percent drop, respectively, which isn't a big change. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which were launched in India, saw a similar drop in battery capacity.

Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max to Get Smaller Batteries

With the China launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max complete, a new leak now claims the brand is preparing to launch global versions of its Pro-branded flagships. The tipster also states that global buyers should expect a noticeable drop in battery capacity.

VoltXiaomi 18 Pro Discussion
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A tipster found entries for the international models in Xiaomi's HyperOS source code. In a series of posts on X, the source points out that the global version of the Xiaomi 18 Pro (model number 2609BPN61G) will have a 6,000mAh battery. The bigger global version of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will reportedly get a 7,050mAh battery.

The drop in battery capacity is noticeable but not substantial, given that the Chinese Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery, while the 18 Pro Max has an 8,500mAh battery. The source code reveals that the charging speeds for the global models have not changed. Both models remain at 100W.

Xiaomi has started teasing the 18 Pro series in India, hinting at an impending launch. It remains unclear if both Pro-branded models will come to India. Xiaomi hasn't mentioned a timeline or date, but it simply shared an image and caption saying the 18 Pro is “going global” soon.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Features, Specifications

Xiaomi launched its 18 Pro in China with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Like the Xiaomi 17 Pro, it also has a 2.7-inch AMOLED rear panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but with a higher peak brightness of 4,000 nits. The phone runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a 200-megapixel primary, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The device is powered by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro Battery, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Battery, Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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