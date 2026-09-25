Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts

iPhone 17 will be priced below Rs. 80,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 15:35 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer up to 10 percent bank discount

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flipkart Plus members get early access starting October 8
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 FE will see special sale discounts
  • Shoppers can get up to 10 percent instant discounts with select cards
Advertisement

Flipkart is gearing up for its biggest festive sale of the year. The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is all set to begin next month, bringing discounts across smartphones and other electronics. The e-commerce platform has already started teasing several smartphone deals. The lineup includes recent launches as well as some popular flagship and mid-range smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Realme, Vivo, and others. While the exact deal prices for several models are yet to be revealed, Flipkart has confirmed bank offers and early access for eligible customers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Discounted Phones

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will officially begin on October 9, while Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black, and eligible Flipkart Credit Card customers will get early access from October 8. The platform has also begun revealing its Early Bird Deals, which provide an early look at some of the smartphones that will be offered at discounted prices.

VoltFlipkart Big Billion Days Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Among the phones highlighted in Flipkart's sale promotions is the iPhone 17. The smartphone is shown with a starting price in the Rs. 7X,XXX range, although the exact figure was not disclosed in the promotional material. The iPhone 17 was originally launched in India at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant, but its official price has since increased to Rs. 99,900.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is also part of the sale preview, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The promotional material indicates that both models will receive special sale pricing.

Flipkart is also teasing discounts on the Vivo T5x 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Realme P4 5G, Motorola Signature, and Moto G37 Power. The Realme P4 Lite 5G and Realme P4 5G are part of Flipkart's broader smartphone sale lineup, while the promotional images also feature the Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 10a, AI+ Nova 2 Neo 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Realme P4X 5G, Infinix Hot 60i 5G+, OnePlus Ace 5G, and Lava Virat V1 5G.

Other smartphones shown in the promotional material include the Oppo K14x 5G, Nothing Phone 4a, and additional models from the budget and mid-range segments.

Customers should note that Flipkart has yet to disclose the final sale prices for all of these phones. However, it has confirmed that the sale will also feature additional payment benefits. Shoppers can avail of instant discounts of up to 10 percent on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, including the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. They can also get 10 percent cashback on their first transaction through Super.money by Flipkart.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, Flipkart sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Said to Get Smaller Batteries
  2. Redmi 17C 5G All Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's How Much the Oppo K14 Plus 5G Will Cost in India
  4. Vivo Y600i Announced With an 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Gets New AI Features for Students, Including Interactive Quizzes and More
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  3. HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Oppo K14 Plus 5G Price Range in India, Among Other Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Free International Roaming on Select Prepaid, Postpaid Plans in India
  7. Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Bond Yields Test Rally Momentum
  8. Google Launches Gemini 3.8 Flash TTS Models With Custom Voice Creation and Control
  9. Vivo S2 FE India Launch Date Announced; Firm Reveals Design, Availability Details and More
  10. Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Reported to Get Smaller Batteries Compared to China Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »