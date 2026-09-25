Flipkart is gearing up for its biggest festive sale of the year. The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is all set to begin next month, bringing discounts across smartphones and other electronics. The e-commerce platform has already started teasing several smartphone deals. The lineup includes recent launches as well as some popular flagship and mid-range smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Realme, Vivo, and others. While the exact deal prices for several models are yet to be revealed, Flipkart has confirmed bank offers and early access for eligible customers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Discounted Phones

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will officially begin on October 9, while Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black, and eligible Flipkart Credit Card customers will get early access from October 8. The platform has also begun revealing its Early Bird Deals, which provide an early look at some of the smartphones that will be offered at discounted prices.

Among the phones highlighted in Flipkart's sale promotions is the iPhone 17. The smartphone is shown with a starting price in the Rs. 7X,XXX range, although the exact figure was not disclosed in the promotional material. The iPhone 17 was originally launched in India at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant, but its official price has since increased to Rs. 99,900.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is also part of the sale preview, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The promotional material indicates that both models will receive special sale pricing.

Flipkart is also teasing discounts on the Vivo T5x 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Realme P4 5G, Motorola Signature, and Moto G37 Power. The Realme P4 Lite 5G and Realme P4 5G are part of Flipkart's broader smartphone sale lineup, while the promotional images also feature the Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 10a, AI+ Nova 2 Neo 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Realme P4X 5G, Infinix Hot 60i 5G+, OnePlus Ace 5G, and Lava Virat V1 5G.

Other smartphones shown in the promotional material include the Oppo K14x 5G, Nothing Phone 4a, and additional models from the budget and mid-range segments.

Customers should note that Flipkart has yet to disclose the final sale prices for all of these phones. However, it has confirmed that the sale will also feature additional payment benefits. Shoppers can avail of instant discounts of up to 10 percent on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, including the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. They can also get 10 percent cashback on their first transaction through Super.money by Flipkart.