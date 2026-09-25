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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Early Deals Are Now Live on OnePlus N6x, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Early Deals are now live, with discounts on smartphones from OnePlus, Redmi, iQOO and Lava.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2026 19:34 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Early Deals Are Now Live on OnePlus N6x, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival that starts on October 8, 2026

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Early Deals are now live
  • OnePlus N6x is available at an effective price of Rs. 18,499
  • Prime members can get additional benefits
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The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will officially begin on October 8. Ahead of the annual sale, the e-commerce platform has started teasing some of the deals. The festival sale will offer up to 80 percent off on smartphones, laptops, tablets, consumer electronics, and appliances. Customers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount when using eligible bank cards and EMI transactions. Prime members can get additional benefits during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, while Amazon Pay users can also access various cashback and payment offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Smartphone Offers

Amazon has announced smartphone deals across different price segments as part of its Early Deals ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The OnePlus N6x is now available at an effective price of Rs. 18,499, including bank offers, down from the actual price of Rs. 19,999.

Similarly, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 (including bank offers), down from the original price of Rs. 18,999. The iQOO Neo 10 is available at Rs. 41,999 with bank offers. Buyers looking for affordable devices can consider the Lava Bold N2, listed at Rs. 8,729 (including bank offers), down from Rs. 12,999.

Besides smartphones, other accessories are also listed with price cuts as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Early Deals. The OnePlus Watch 2R is now available for Rs 9,999. The Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13 laptop with an A18 Pro chip is available for Rs 71,990. Marshall Acton III stereo home speakers are listed for Rs. 27,999.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Offers on Electronics, Smart TVS, More

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Early Deals, the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV is available for Rs. 53,900. The TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED Google TV is now listed for Rs. 62,990. Similarly, LG is selling its 55-inch NU87 AI webOS TV for Rs. 45,990.

Asus Vivobook 15, featuring an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, is listed at Rs. 59,990. The Sony Alpha ILCE-6700 APS-C interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera is available for Rs. 1,25,990.

Home appliances and electronic items are also available at slashed rates. Samsung 653L AI smart refrigerator can be purchased for Rs. 82,990. The Bosch 8kg front-load washing machine is available for Rs. 31,490.

Amazon is also offering discounts on fashion, home and kitchen products and everyday essentials. The Home Kitchen items are listed with up to 60 percent off, while groceries and Everyday Essentials are up to 50 percent off. 

Above the sale price, shoppers can get an instant 10 percent discount on purchases made with eligible SBI Credit and Debit Cards, including EMI transactions. Prime members can get additional benefits during the sale. Amazon Pay users can access further offers. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card offers unlimited 5 percent cashback for Prime members and three percent for non-Prime customers. They will also get welcome benefits worth up to Rs. 2,500.

Amazon Pay Later users can also avail 10 percent cashback on select purchases and opt for three interest-free EMIs on orders worth Rs. 1,500 or more, without a processing fee.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will officially begin on October 8. The online platform is expected to reveal more deals and offers as the festive sale approaches.

OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Early Deals
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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