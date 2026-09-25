Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Bond Yields Test Rally Momentum

Bitcoin faces near-term volatility as Treasury yields rise and traders assess whether demand can sustain the recovery.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 13:39 IST
Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Bond Yields Test Rally Momentum

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Crypto markets remain volatile as investors assess shifting risk conditions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin ETF inflows remain positive for five consecutive days
  • Whales holding 100-1,000 BTC add more than 113,000 BTC
  • September options expiry could increase short-term volatility
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 80.4 lakh on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained under pressure from rising US Treasury yields and stronger-than-expected jobs data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.56 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. Market participants said Bitcoin's pullback from the $87,000 (roughly Rs. 83.4 lakh) area reflects a leverage reset after the recent rally, while higher bond yields and more hawkish interest-rate expectations are weighing on risk appetite. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded near $83,800 (roughly Rs. 80.3 lakh), and Ethereum was trading near $2,660 (roughly Rs. 2.55 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency showed resilience but still fell 0.2 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said Bitcoin's pullback towards $84,000 (roughly Rs. 80.5 lakh) reflects a reset in leverage after the recent rally, with nearly $80 million (roughly Rs. 767 crore) in BTC long positions liquidated as prices briefly dipped below $83,000 (roughly Rs. 79.5 lakh). Despite this, spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows for five straight days, while wallets holding 100-1,000 BTC have accumulated more than 113,000 BTC since mid-July.

VoltCrypto Markets Discussion
Explore More...

Major Altcoins Traded With Mixed Momentum on Friday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $771 (roughly Rs. 73,900), while Solana (SOL) traded near $116 (roughly Rs. 11,100). XRP hovered around $1.53 (roughly Rs. 144), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.094 (roughly Rs. 8.6). 

ETF Demand Offers Support Despite Rising Market Volatility

Assessing Bitcoin's latest pullback, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Bitcoin's pullback towards $84,000 (roughly Rs. 80.5 lakh) looks largely like a leverage reset after the recent rally. Nearly $80 million (roughly Rs. 767 crore) in BTC longs were liquidated as prices briefly dipped below $83,000 (roughly Rs. 79.59 lakh), while consistent ETF inflows and whale accumulation indicate that underlying demand remains intact. The market is now testing whether this demand can absorb short-term volatility.”

Highlighting continued demand despite pressure from the bond market, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin remains around $84,000 (roughly Rs. 80.5 lakh) as the bond selloff weighs on risk appetite, while stronger-than-expected jobs data has added to the near-term consolidation. Despite this, demand remains strong, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs posting inflows for five straight days [...] Focus now turns to the Trump-Xi summit, where prediction markets see about 93 per cent odds of a tariff deal.”

Commenting on the impact of rising Treasury yields and the upcoming options expiry, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “The 10-year yield has moved above 5 percent, increasing pressure on risk assets. Markets are also reassessing the path of US interest rates, with expectations turning more hawkish [...] The market is also entering a period of higher derivatives volatility, with the September 25 options expiry adding to short-term positioning risks [...] For investors, it is better to avoid chasing sharp moves and keep leverage limited until the market settles around key support levels.”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin's latest pullback reflects a leverage reset after the recent rally, while rising US Treasury yields, stronger jobs data and more hawkish interest-rate expectations are keeping risk appetite under pressure. Bitcoin's $80,000-$82,000 (roughly Rs. 76.7 lakh-Rs. 78.6 lakh) support range remains important, while $86,000-$87,300 (roughly Rs. 82.4lakh-Rs. 83.7 lakh) is the key resistance zone.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto Prices, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Google Launches Gemini 3.8 Flash TTS Models With Custom Voice Creation and Control

Related Stories

Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Bond Yields Test Rally Momentum
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17C 5G All Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Said to Get Smaller Batteries
  3. Vivo Y600i Announced With an 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Reveals Clip-On Design, Key Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Gets New AI Features for Students, Including Interactive Quizzes and More
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  3. HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Oppo K14 Plus 5G Price Range in India, Among Other Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Free International Roaming on Select Prepaid, Postpaid Plans in India
  7. Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Bond Yields Test Rally Momentum
  8. Google Launches Gemini 3.8 Flash TTS Models With Custom Voice Creation and Control
  9. Vivo S2 FE India Launch Date Announced; Firm Reveals Design, Availability Details and More
  10. Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Reported to Get Smaller Batteries Compared to China Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »