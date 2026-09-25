Vivo V80 price in India has reportedly leaked ahead of the smartphone's launch in the country. The company is yet to reveal the official price, but a new leak gives us an idea of what the upcoming V-Series handset could cost. Vivo has already confirmed several details about the phone, including its display, Zeiss-backed camera setup, battery and software. It will also bring several camera-focused features, including 4K cinematic video recording and AI-powered imaging tools.

Vivo V80 Price in India Leaked

Tipster Ahsan Kharbai (@AHSANKHARBAI) claims that the 8GB + 128GB configuration of the Vivo V80 will have a box MRP of Rs. 1,19,999. However, the box MRP is generally higher than the actual selling price, and the tipster claims that the Vivo V80 will launch at a price above Rs. 60,000.

The tipster added that the Vivo V80 could feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The leak also points to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings.

Vivo V80 Specifications and Features

Vivo has already confirmed that the V80 will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The smartphone will run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 and feature a one-piece cold-carved glass design with a floating camera module.

For photography, the Vivo V80 will get a 50-megapixel OIS main camera and a 50-megapixel Night Telephoto camera, along with a 50-megapixel Group Selfie camera, all tuned by Zeiss. The camera setup supports 3x optical zoom, up to 100x zoom, 4K Cinematic Video and 4K 60fps recording. Vivo has also confirmed features including AI Creative Camera, Live Sticker Collage and AI Diwali Portrait 2.0.

The Vivo V80 will pack a 7,200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. Vivo claims it can deliver up to 14 hours of navigation and 39.5 hours of local video playback.

The Vivo V80 will launch in India on October 6 at 12pm IST and will be sold in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue and Stellar Black colourways through Vivo's India website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail channels.