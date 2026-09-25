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  • HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC

HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC

HMD Vibe 2 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 14:45 IST
HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Vibe 2 Pro will come in three colour options

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Highlights
  • HMD Vibe 2 Pro is confirmed to be sold through Flipkart
  • The handset will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD display
  • HMD Vibe 2 Pro will ship with Android 16
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HMD has confirmed the India launch date for the Vibe 2 Pro. The company has also revealed its colour options and key specifications ahead of the official launch. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It will feature a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset will come with a 6,000mAh battery. With the latest offering, the brand is expanding the Vibe 2 smartphone lineup that debuted in the country earlier this year.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date

HMD Vibe 2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on September 29. The new Vibe series smartphone will be sold via Flipkart, and a dedicated microsite is live on the e-commerce platform. The listing shows that the handset will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is teased to come in Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple and Silver Mist colours.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will include a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. 

For optics, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will ship with Android 16. It will also include Indus AI, which HMD says can support 22 Indian languages.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will arrive as HMD's second handset in the Vibe series. The brand launched its Vibe 2 5G smartphone in India in May this year at an initial price of Rs. 10,999. It features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

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Further reading: HMD Vibe 2 Pro, HMD Vibe 2 Pro Specifications, HMD, HMD Vibe 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC
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