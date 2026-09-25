HMD has confirmed the India launch date for the Vibe 2 Pro. The company has also revealed its colour options and key specifications ahead of the official launch. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It will feature a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset will come with a 6,000mAh battery. With the latest offering, the brand is expanding the Vibe 2 smartphone lineup that debuted in the country earlier this year.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on September 29. The new Vibe series smartphone will be sold via Flipkart, and a dedicated microsite is live on the e-commerce platform. The listing shows that the handset will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is teased to come in Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple and Silver Mist colours.

The wait was for a reason.

More of what makes every moment feel better.

HMD Vibe2 Pro is here.



More Pro in every moment.

Gotta feel it.



Stay tuned for Launch on 29th Sept.#HMD #HMDIndia #HMDPro #Vibe2Pro #Vibe #gottafeelit



(HMD Vibe2 Pro, HMD Vibe2 Pro launch, HMD smartphone,… pic.twitter.com/aQHeBlVU1G — HMD India (@HMDdevicesIN) September 24, 2026

HMD Vibe 2 Pro is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will include a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

For optics, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will ship with Android 16. It will also include Indus AI, which HMD says can support 22 Indian languages.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will arrive as HMD's second handset in the Vibe series. The brand launched its Vibe 2 5G smartphone in India in May this year at an initial price of Rs. 10,999. It features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

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