HMD Vibe 2 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery.
Photo Credit: HMD
HMD has confirmed the India launch date for the Vibe 2 Pro. The company has also revealed its colour options and key specifications ahead of the official launch. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It will feature a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset will come with a 6,000mAh battery. With the latest offering, the brand is expanding the Vibe 2 smartphone lineup that debuted in the country earlier this year.
HMD Vibe 2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on September 29. The new Vibe series smartphone will be sold via Flipkart, and a dedicated microsite is live on the e-commerce platform. The listing shows that the handset will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is teased to come in Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple and Silver Mist colours.
The wait was for a reason.— HMD India (@HMDdevicesIN) September 24, 2026
More of what makes every moment feel better.
HMD Vibe2 Pro is here.
More Pro in every moment.
Gotta feel it.
Stay tuned for Launch on 29th Sept.#HMD #HMDIndia #HMDPro #Vibe2Pro #Vibe #gottafeelit
(HMD Vibe2 Pro, HMD Vibe2 Pro launch, HMD smartphone,… pic.twitter.com/aQHeBlVU1G
HMD Vibe 2 Pro is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will include a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.
For optics, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will ship with Android 16. It will also include Indus AI, which HMD says can support 22 Indian languages.
The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will arrive as HMD's second handset in the Vibe series. The brand launched its Vibe 2 5G smartphone in India in May this year at an initial price of Rs. 10,999. It features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.
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