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Google Photos Update Brings Redact Tool, Moods and AI Wardrobe

Google has expanded its Wardrobe feature to eligible Android and iOS users in the US, India and Brazil.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2026 18:15 IST
Google Photos Update Brings Redact Tool, Moods and AI Wardrobe

Photo Credit: Google

Wardrobe can organise clothes into a digital collection

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Highlights
  • Google Photos is adding 15 new Remix templates
  • Moods is bringing AI-powered visual styles to Android
  • Gemini Spark can now use photos from Google Photos
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Google Photos is rolling out several new features that make it easier to edit, organise and transform images. The update includes an upgraded Markup tool with a new Redact pen, new Moods for applying vintage-style edits, and additional Remix templates. Google is also expanding its AI-powered Wardrobe feature to more users, while Gemini Spark can now work with Photos to help select, brighten and share images using a single prompt. The new features are rolling out across Android and iOS, depending on the tool and region.

Google Photos Gets New Redact Tool and Moods

Google has started a global Android rollout for the upgraded Markup tool, the company confirmed in a blog post. It adds a Redact pen that can blur sensitive information in images, along with controls that let users adjust the pen thickness for more precise edits. The tool also adds new fonts for text added to photos.

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Google is rolling out Moods globally on Android, bringing AI-assisted styles that can give photos the look of 35mm film, 2000s digicams and other vintage formats. The feature also gives users slider controls to adjust the intensity of these effects and customise the final image.

The update also adds 15 Remix templates to Google Photos on Android and iOS in select countries. The templates offer options for turning photos into red carpet-style images, birthday cards and photo booth shots, with access limited to users aged over 18.

Google Expands AI Wardrobe and Gemini Spark Integration

Google has expanded its Wardrobe feature to eligible Android and iOS users in the US, India and Brazil. It can sort clothes visible in photos into a digital collection, allowing users to view different types of clothing and put together new combinations. The feature also supports virtual styling and trying out new looks. Google says wardrobe-related data is not shared with third parties such as retailers.

Gemini Spark can now use photos from Google Photos when helping users pick family portraits. A single request can have it find suitable images, improve their brightness and prepare them for sharing. This feature is available to eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US.

Remix templates are rolling out in select countries on Android and iOS for users aged 18 and over. Wardrobe is available to eligible users in the US, India and Brazil, while the Gemini Spark integration requires a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription and is currently limited to eligible users in the US.

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Further reading: Google Photos, Google Photos update, Google Photos features, Google Photos Redact, Google Photos Moods, Google Photos Wardrobe, Google Photos Remix, Gemini Spark, Google AI, Android, iOS, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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