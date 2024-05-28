Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung's purported software update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be in testing and could roll out in the coming months.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2024 14:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Evgeny Opanasenko

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured) was launched in January

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could get the OneUI 6.1.1 update soon
  • The update is tipped to bring improvements to camera performance
  • Samsung may release the update after the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 debut
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon receive a software update that will bring notable camera improvements to the flagship smartphone, according to a report. Buyers of the company's latest Galaxy S24 series flagship handset have complained of shutter lag and motion blur issues. While there's no word from Samsung on plans to roll out new software for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the company's previous One UI updates for the handset have included user experience enhancements as well as camera performance improvements. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra One UI 6.1.1 Update in Testing

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Ice Universe, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is being tested by the company. When released, it is expected to bring multiple improvements focused on the smartphone's camera performance.

The tipster said, “This is the One 6.1.1 version of Galaxy S24 Ultra, and testing has started, which is the biggest update of S24 since its release. Will include a lot of camera updates.”

Since its launch, users have reportedly complained about shutter lag and poor zoom quality on Samsung's flagship smartphone. It has also reportedly been plagued with motion blur issues while capturing fast-moving objects. Although several updates have been issued—the most notable of which arrived in April—the issues have reportedly persisted.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra One UI 6.1.1 Release Timeline

The tipster has suggested that the One UI 6.1.1 update is still in its early stages and will undergo testing for a considerable amount of time before being released to the public. 

The update is expected to arrive after Samsung launches its flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, which is likely to be in July 2024.

Past Updates

In recent weeks, Samsung has brought several features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series to its other smartphones too. One of the major introductions has been Galaxy AI, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

With the One UI 6.1 update, up to 10 of these AI-powered features have been introduced on Galaxy S and Z series smartphones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung, One UI 6.1, One UI
Meta, Ripple, Kraken Join Coinbase’s ‘Tech Against Scam’ Awareness Initiative: Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  4. Honor 200 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: See Price
  6. Panchayat Season 3 Review: Still Entertaining
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  2. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life, 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report
  7. Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details
  8. Worldcoin Project Teases Arrival of More Orbs Days After Hong Kong Blocks Sam Altman’s Controversial Project
  9. Doly for iPhone Can Render 3D Videos Just by Scanning Products With the Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »