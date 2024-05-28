Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon receive a software update that will bring notable camera improvements to the flagship smartphone, according to a report. Buyers of the company's latest Galaxy S24 series flagship handset have complained of shutter lag and motion blur issues. While there's no word from Samsung on plans to roll out new software for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the company's previous One UI updates for the handset have included user experience enhancements as well as camera performance improvements.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Ice Universe, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is being tested by the company. When released, it is expected to bring multiple improvements focused on the smartphone's camera performance.

The tipster said, “This is the One 6.1.1 version of Galaxy S24 Ultra, and testing has started, which is the biggest update of S24 since its release. Will include a lot of camera updates.”

Since its launch, users have reportedly complained about shutter lag and poor zoom quality on Samsung's flagship smartphone. It has also reportedly been plagued with motion blur issues while capturing fast-moving objects. Although several updates have been issued—the most notable of which arrived in April—the issues have reportedly persisted.

The tipster has suggested that the One UI 6.1.1 update is still in its early stages and will undergo testing for a considerable amount of time before being released to the public.

The update is expected to arrive after Samsung launches its flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, which is likely to be in July 2024.

In recent weeks, Samsung has brought several features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series to its other smartphones too. One of the major introductions has been Galaxy AI, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

With the One UI 6.1 update, up to 10 of these AI-powered features have been introduced on Galaxy S and Z series smartphones.

