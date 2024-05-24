Technology News

US SEC Approves Exchange Applications to List Spot Ether ETFs

Nine issuers including VanEck, ARK Investments/21Shares and BlackRock hope to launch ETFs tied to Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2024 20:09 IST
US SEC Approves Exchange Applications to List Spot Ether ETFs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ether is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, after Bitcoin

Highlights
  • The US SEC has approved applications to list ETFs linked to Ethereum
  • The regulator announced its unexpected decision on Thursday
  • ETF issuers must also get the green light before the products can launch
Advertisement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday approved applications from Nasdaq, CBOE and NYSE to list exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the price of ether, potentially paving the way for the products to begin trading later this year.

While the ETF issuers also have to get the green light before the products can launch, Thursday's approval is a major surprise win for those firms and the cryptocurrency industry, which until Monday had expected the SEC to reject the filings.

Nine issuers including VanEck, ARK Investments/21Shares and BlackRock hope to launch ETFs tied to the second-largest cryptocurrency after the SEC in January approved bitcoin ETFs in a watershed moment for the industry.

“This is an exciting moment for the industry at large," said Andrew Jacobson, vice president and head of legal at 21Shares, noting it was "a significant step" towards getting the products trading.

Thursday was the deadline for the SEC to decide on VanEck's filing. Market participants were bracing for the thumbs-down because the SEC had not engaged with them on the applications.

But in a surprise move, SEC officials on Monday asked the exchanges to quickly fine-tune the filings, sending the industry scrambling to complete weeks of work in just days, sources said.

Reuters could not ascertain why the SEC appeared to have a change of heart.

“The introduction of spot bitcoin ETFs has already demonstrated significant benefits for the digital assets and ETF space, and we believe that spot ether ETFs will similarly provide safeguards for U.S. investors," said Rob Marrocco, global head of ETP listings at Cboe Global Markets.

Nasdaq and NYSE declined to comment.

When asked about the ether ETFs by reporters at an industry event earlier on Thursday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler - a crypto skeptic - declined to comment. An SEC spokesperson said in an email announcing the approval that the agency would not comment further.

The exchange applications had sought SEC approval for a rule change required to list new products, but the issuers still need the SEC to approve ETF registration statements detailing investor disclosures before they can start trading.

Unlike the exchange filings, there is no set time frame in which the SEC has to decide on those statements. Industry participants said it was unclear how long that would take. Two sources familiar with the process said many issuers are ready to launch, but the corporate finance division of the SEC has indicated it is likely to request changes and updates in the coming days and weeks.

The SEC rejected spot bitcoin ETFs for more than a decade over market manipulation worries but was forced to approve them after Grayscale Investments won a court challenge last year.

Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, the index-provider for several of the bitcoin and ether ETFs, said ether is more complex than bitcoin and it could take months for the SEC to review the statements. But since the bitcoin ETFs offer an established template, "there's only so much slow rolling" the SEC can do, he said.

An array of investors, including hedge funds, wealth advisors and retail investors, have poured more than $30 billion into the crypto ETFs.

Thursday's decision is another tailwind for cryptocurrency industry efforts to push into mainstream finance. This week the UK regulator also approved listed cryptocurrency products while the U.S. House of Representatives passed a landmark bill seeking to provide regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies.

While that bill still needs to pass the Senate, its extensive bipartisan support marks a major endorsement for the industry.

© Thomson Reuters 2024
 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ether, Ether ETFs, ETFs, US SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, Regulation, Cryptocurrency, Ethereum
OKX Joins Forces with JamboPhone to Push Web3 Adoption, Compete with Solana Saga

Related Stories

US SEC Approves Exchange Applications to List Spot Ether ETFs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Review: Midrange Performance
  2. Honor Magic 6 Series India Launch Details Leaked
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  4. Moto G85 5G Design Renders Leaked; Suggests Curved Display
  5. Best Tech Deals of the Week: Our Top Picks
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Arrive in Two Years With This 2nm Exynos Chip
  7. Poco Pad With 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. US SEC Approves Exchange Applications to List Spot Ether ETFs
  2. X CEO Linda Yaccarino Says Community Notes Could Come to News, Other Platforms
  3. OKX Joins Forces with JamboPhone to Push Web3 Adoption, Compete with Solana Saga
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring Delivery Process Revealed in New Leak: How it Might Work
  5. Reliance, Disney Said to Seek CCI Nod With Cricket Rights Assurance
  6. Lava Yuva 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked via Geekbench
  7. Moto G04s Features, Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of India Launch on May 30
  8. Realme Narzo N65 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of May 28 India Launch; Price Range Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Renders Show New Squarish Frame, Third Physical Button, More
  10. DD Kisan to Launch Two AI Anchors on Ninth Anniversary to Read News for Farmers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »