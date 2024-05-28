Technology News

Realme GT 6 Alleged Retail Box Images Reveal Several Gen AI Features

Realme GT 6 is expected to launch in July.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2024 12:46 IST
Realme GT 6 Alleged Retail Box Images Reveal Several Gen AI Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6T runs on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 is reportedly in the works
  • The retail packaging shows a few inbuilt AI features of the Reame GT 6
  • AI Smart Search could function like Google’s Circle to Search feature
Realme is widely expected to announce the Realme GT 6 with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset soon. The upcoming handset will be the next offering in its mid-range GT line succeeding last year's Realme GT 5. A recent leak brings us an image that claims to portray the retail box of the Realme GT 6. The box suggests that the phone could come with several AI-based features. The Realme GT 6 could be Realme's first smartphone to include GenAI features out of the box.

Smartprix, in partnership with @OnLeaks, posted alleged retail box images of the Realme GT 6. The retail box is shown in a black shade with the name printed in a yellow finish. We can see a "Next Ai" tagline on the box, indicating the presence of GenAI features in the phone.

realme gt 6 smartprix Realme GT 6

Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

The retail packaging shows a few inbuilt AI features of the Realme GT 6. The AI Night Vision could bring improvements to night photography, while the AI Smart Loop is likely to be used for text generation and summarisation. The AI Smart Removal is expected to assist in removing objects from images, while the AI Smart Search is believed to function like Google's Circle to Search feature.

Realme GT 6 is expected to go official in June with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC chipset and 100W charging support. The phone could debut as a close sibling of the Realme GT 6T. The latter was launched in India last week with a price tag of Rs. 30,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Realme GT 6T runs on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip and is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO MOLED screen and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
