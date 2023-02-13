Technology News

Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report

In totality, Microsoft has fired 10,000 employees amid the ongoing industrial slump, the announcement about which was made in January this year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 February 2023 16:16 IST
Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The market opportunity for the metaverse expected to reach $800 billion

Highlights
  • The name of the disbanded team is ‘Industrial Metaverse Core’
  • Microsoft aims to support projects developed by the team in past
  • Microsoft wishes to focus on small-term projects

Microsoft drew the curtains on its industrial metaverse division as part of the recent layoffs it announced to strategise spendings during the ongoing global recession climate. The hundred staff members who were part of this team have reportedly been fired, putting future plans for this unit on an indefinite hold. This special division was brought together merely four months ago to explore how the metaverse tech could fit into industrial operations. In totality, Microsoft fired 10,000 employees amid the ongoing industrial slump, the announcement about which was made in January this year.

Microsoft, for now, has decided to favour short-term projects that could generate more revenue quicker over projects. This would take a long time before maturing into fruition.

Products that were already completed by Microsoft's ‘Industrial Metaverse Core' group during the months this group was active will regardless be supported by the software giant despite the recent turn of events.

“We are applying our focus to the areas of the industrial metaverse that matter most to our customers and they will see no change in how they are supported. Microsoft remains committed to the industrial metaverse,” Coindesk quoted Microsoft as saying in an email interaction.

A distinguished element of the Web3 ecosystem, the metaverse refers to a fully functional virtual environment that enables people from anywhere in the world, to socialise and work together as digital avatars — without physically leaving the comfort of their homes.

Social media, gaming, as well as the automobile industry are expected to be major beneficiaries of the boom in industrial metaverse adoption.

Bloomberg Intelligence reportedly expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,720 crore) by 2024.

Nishant Batra, the Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, recently wrote in a post that the metaverse tech is expected to see a widescale industrial adoption before individual consumers begin to come onboard the virtual universe ecosystem. The post was published on the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Despite all the buzz surrounding the potential of the metaverse, Microsoft has not spared related teams from these recent layoffs.

In January, Microsoft shut down two up-and-coming units dedicated to Virtual Reality (VR) and the metaverse – Altspacevr and the Mixed Reality Tool Kit.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Microsoft, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites
Featured video of the day
New Discovery With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Related Stories

Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Be Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G Will Get Four Major Android Updates
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  4. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video
  8. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Edition Go on Sale: Details
  9. Here's How to Get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus at Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount
  10. Apple Could Limit iPhone USB Type-C Port Functionality: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites
  3. WhatsApp Starts Testing Ability to Share Up to 100 Images, Working on Ability to Send High-Quality Photos
  4. The Flash Trailer: Michael Keaton Returns as Batman, Film Releases June 16
  5. Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video, May Debut as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2
  6. Nissan, Renault to Invest $600 Million to Make Six New Models, Including Two EVs, in India
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India for Base Storage Configuration Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. CBDC Trials Expanding to 50,000 Users in India, RBI Backs Cautious Approach: Report
  9. iPhone Charger Supplier Salcomp to Double Its Workforce in India to 25,000 Over Next 2-3 Years
  10. Apple Secures Patent for Apple Watch With Built-in Camera, Unique Band System: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.