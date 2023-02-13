Samsung is believed to be working on several Galaxy A series smartphones. Now, it appears that the Galaxy A54 5G has received TENAA certification. The listing includes some of the key specifications of this upcoming Samsung smartphone. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with a triple rear camera setup. In addition, the 4G version of the Galaxy A14 has seemingly surfaced on Thailand's NBTC database. Another Samsung handset is also expected to soon market its debut as the Galaxy M54 5G, which has received Bluetooth SIG certification.

The Galaxy A54 5G has been listed on TENAA with the model number SM-A5460. This model is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. The listing also suggests that it might be a 5G handset. Recent reports have suggested that this Samsung smartphone might have a starting price of EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 47,000) at launch.

It is also tipped to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A54 5G may feature a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This 5G smartphone may pack up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In related news, the Galaxy M54 5G has received Bluetooth SIG certification. It is said to come with support for Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. This listing does not reveal any other aspects of this smartphone. However, the Galaxy M54 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core chipset running on Android 13-based One UI 5.0.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A14 5G earlier this year. It now appears that the South Korean tech giant might bring a 4G variant of this smartphone to the market. The Samsung SM-A145F mode — believed to be the Galaxy A14 4G — has now surfaced on Thailand's NBTC. The listing does not reveal any details about this handset, however, we can expect it to be unveiled soon.

