Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could have starting price of EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2023 15:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has already launched a 5G version of the Galaxy A14

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may feature a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Galaxy M54 5G could support Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity
  • The Galaxy A14 purportedly bears the model number SM-A145F

Samsung is believed to be working on several Galaxy A series smartphones. Now, it appears that the Galaxy A54 5G has received TENAA certification. The listing includes some of the key specifications of this upcoming Samsung smartphone. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with a triple rear camera setup. In addition, the 4G version of the Galaxy A14 has seemingly surfaced on Thailand's NBTC database. Another Samsung handset is also expected to soon market its debut as the Galaxy M54 5G, which has received Bluetooth SIG certification.

The Galaxy A54 5G has been listed on TENAA with the model number SM-A5460. This model is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. The listing also suggests that it might be a 5G handset. Recent reports have suggested that this Samsung smartphone might have a starting price of EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 47,000) at launch.

It is also tipped to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A54 5G may feature a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This 5G smartphone may pack up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In related news, the Galaxy M54 5G has received Bluetooth SIG certification. It is said to come with support for Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. This listing does not reveal any other aspects of this smartphone. However, the Galaxy M54 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core chipset running on Android 13-based One UI 5.0.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A14 5G earlier this year. It now appears that the South Korean tech giant might bring a 4G variant of this smartphone to the market. The Samsung SM-A145F mode — believed to be the Galaxy A14 4G — has now surfaced on Thailand's NBTC. The listing does not reveal any details about this handset, however, we can expect it to be unveiled soon.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, Samsung Galaxy A14, Bluetooth SIG, TENAA, NBTC, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Starts Testing Ability to Share Up to 100 Images, Working on Ability to Send High-Quality Photos
Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report
Featured video of the day
Acer Swift X14: An Exclusive Look at the Engineers' Demo

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Be Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G Will Get Four Major Android Updates
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  4. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video
  8. Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Edition Go on Sale: Details
  9. Here's How to Get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus at Up to Rs. 43,000 Discount
  10. Apple Could Limit iPhone USB Type-C Port Functionality: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Dissolves Team of Hundred Working on Industrial Metaverse: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Surfaces on TENAA, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy A14 Also Spotted on Certification Sites
  3. WhatsApp Starts Testing Ability to Share Up to 100 Images, Working on Ability to Send High-Quality Photos
  4. The Flash Trailer: Michael Keaton Returns as Batman, Film Releases June 16
  5. Xiaomi 13 Lite Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video, May Debut as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2
  6. Nissan, Renault to Invest $600 Million to Make Six New Models, Including Two EVs, in India
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India for Base Storage Configuration Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. CBDC Trials Expanding to 50,000 Users in India, RBI Backs Cautious Approach: Report
  9. iPhone Charger Supplier Salcomp to Double Its Workforce in India to 25,000 Over Next 2-3 Years
  10. Apple Secures Patent for Apple Watch With Built-in Camera, Unique Band System: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.