Technology News

Near Protocol Crops Work Force Marking 2024’s First Layoff in Web3: Details

A non-profit organisation based in Zug, Switzerland, the Near Foundation manages open-source Web3 projects based on the NEAR Protocol blockchain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 January 2024 17:44 IST
Near Protocol Crops Work Force Marking 2024’s First Layoff in Web3: Details

The Near mainnet launched in April 2020

Highlights
  • Near Protocol is letting go of 35 employees
  • Near Protocol has not reported any losses in 2023
  • Its treasury remains strong with over $285 million in fiat
Advertisement

The first two weeks of 2024 saw major upheaval with the excitement around the approval of BTC ETFs in the US. The market volatility seems to be cooling off now that the ETFs have been approved – but regardless, a fresh setback has hit the crypto sector. The Near Foundation has decided to lay off 40 percent of its work force as part of an internal restructuring. A non-profit organisation based in Zug, Switzerland, the Near Foundation manages open-source Web3 projects based on the NEAR Protocol blockchain.

In an announcement made on January 11, Near Protocol said it was letting go of 35 employees from its marketing, business development, and community teams.

Explaining its decision, the foundation said, “with the NEAR Foundation Council (NFC), we've conducted a thorough review of the Foundation's activities. During this process, we heard feedback that the Foundation has not always been as effective as it could be, sometimes moving too slowly and trying to do too many things at once.”

It is noteworthy that Near Protocol has not reported any losses in 2023. On the contrary, the Near Protocol, as per a DapperLabs report, emerged third on a list of top ten blockchains by Unique Active Wallets (UAWs) in 2023. The UAW is a term of measurement in the Web3 that represents the number of crypto wallets that were linked with dApps or saw transactions of digital assets over a period of time.

As per the foundation, its treasury remains strong with over $285 million (roughly Rs. 2,362 crore) in fiat, 305 million NEAR tokens worth over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,291 crore), along with $70 million (roughly Rs. 580 crore) allocated to investments and loans.

The foundation, with this round of layoffs, has decided to significantly consolidate its core team to focus on a narrower and higher-impact set of activities.

“The Near Foundation will provide support to affected colleagues during this time to help them find new opportunities in the NEAR ecosystem, the Web3 industry, and beyond,” the foundation has vouched.

Meanwhile, the Near Protocol has managed to rope-in a bunch of promising projects under its belt in 2023. In November, South Korean metaverse platform Zep announced a new partnership with Near Protocol, ushing which it aims to create online games in the metaverse ecosystem and onboard more users onto its platform.

Aiming to foster the growth of Web3 in Asia, the Near Foundation also entered a partnership with China's Alibaba Group in June 2023.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Near Protocol, Near Foundation, Layoffs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Best Budget Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Related Stories

Near Protocol Crops Work Force Marking 2024’s First Layoff in Web3: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched in India
  2. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  3. OnePlus 12R Renders Leak Online, Suggest a Similar Design to OnePlus Ace 3
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 30,000
  5. Asus ROG Ally Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount in Amazon Sale: See Deal Price
  6. iPhone 13 to Go on Sale at This Price During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Launched in India
  8. Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Killer Soup Review
  10. Top Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Near Protocol Crops Work Force Marking 2024’s First Layoff in Web3: Details
  2. Beeper Takes Down Beeper Mini App From Google Play Store After iMessage Saga: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series AI Features to Be Available for Testing In Select Cities From January 17
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC in India
  5. US Bitcoin ETFs See $4.6 Billion in Volume in First Day of Trading, Grayscale and BlackRock Dominate
  6. Number of Unique Active Wallets, Decentralised Apps Spiked in 2023 Testifying to Web3 Boom: Report
  7. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid With Windows 11, Android 13 Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. New PS5 DualSense Controller Promising 12-Hour Battery Life Spotted Online
  9. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14 Get Discounts in India; Other Models Also Receive Offers
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Sell Out Quickly After February Release Due to Smaller Shipment, Analyst Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »