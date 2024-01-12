Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will start on January 13 at 12pm IST offering smartphones, smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers among others at discounted prices. Prime members will get exclusive early access to the sale starting at midnight on January 12. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has started teasing offers and discounts on several products. If you are looking to buy a smartwatch, Amazon has listed multiple wearables from popular companies such as Boat, Fire-Boltt, and Noise with bigger displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and enhanced battery life at affordable price tags.

Budget smartwatches such as Fire-Boltt Ring 3, Boat Extend, and Noise Pulse 2 Max are confirmed to receive price cuts during this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Amazfit's Pop 3S with 1.96-inch AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling support is teased to see a price cut during the sale. Similarly, Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Bluetooth calling feature will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 2,XXX, down from the original price tag of Rs. 7,999.

Besides the normal discounts, Amazon is partnering with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, the online marketplace is offering cashback and around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Interested buyers can also make use of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts.

Here's a list of the best smartwatch under Rs. 5,000 that will be available during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2024. Amazon hasn't revealed the final sale prices yet, so these price tags may change once the sale goes live.

