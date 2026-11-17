Samsung is said to be exploring a new display design that could significantly reduce the bezels around its upcoming flagship Galaxy smartphones. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate could introduce an almost bezel-free screen, potentially with a quad-curved design that extends towards all four edges. Samsung is reportedly considering bringing the display to select flagship models before similar technologies are adopted by other smartphone makers in their respective flagships.

Bezel-Less Display for Galaxy Flagships

According to a post on South Korean blog Naver, Samsung is considering introducing an extremely bezel-less display on some of its upcoming flagship smartphones. Citing supply chain sources, the blog post claims that the tech giant is looking to bring a display design similar to one that another manufacturer is currently developing.

The report suggests that Samsung could be among the first to introduce a smartphone with this display technology. While the exact implementation has not been detailed, it could involve significantly thinner bezels than those found on current flagship phones. A quad-curved screen, with the display extending towards all four sides, is also a possibility reportedly being discussed around the technology.

As per the leak, the development of the display itself is progressing without major issues, although some technical challenges remain elsewhere. It also cautions that the information is still at the rumour stage, assigning the claim a credibility rating of around 50 percent.

The reported development comes as Samsung is also said to be exploring other hardware changes for its future flagships. A recent report, for instance, suggested that the Galaxy S28 Pro and Galaxy S28 Ultra could bring back variable aperture camera technology.

Samsung first brought the feature to its smartphones with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in 2018. It later featured on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 series before Samsung dropped it with the Galaxy S20 lineup. With Apple introducing variable aperture with the iPhone 18 Pro models, Samsung is also reportedly planning to bring back the technology with its 2028 flagship smartphone lineup.