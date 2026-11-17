Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 60.8 lakh on Tuesday as cryptocurrency markets remained under pressure from persistent institutional withdrawals, tightening liquidity, and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.71 lakh, while major altcoins moved in mixed directions. Market participants said rising demand for downside protection in Bitcoin's options market reflected growing trader uncertainty. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $64,900 (roughly Rs. 60.7 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.68 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 12.7 percent in the last week, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Although corporate treasuries continued accumulating Bitcoin, weakening institutional demand and cautious investor sentiment limited the cryptocurrency's recovery. Contracting stablecoin supply, which declined by $14.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,330 crore) over 30 days, also indicated reduced liquidity across cryptocurrency markets.

Major Altcoins Record Mixed Movements as Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $594 (roughly Rs. 55,500), while Solana (SOL) traded at $73 (roughly Rs. 6,803). XRP was priced at $0.96 (roughly Rs. 89), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.059 (roughly Rs. 5.6).

Institutional Investors Remain Cautious as Crypto Liquidity Shrinks

Discussing Bitcoin's options market, changing investor positioning and the technical outlook, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Traders are turning more defensive in Bitcoin's options market. On Deribit, the $60,000 (roughly Rs. 56.1 lakh) put has now claimed the top open-interest spot, holding $900 million (roughly Rs. 8,429 crore) against $867 million (roughly Rs. 8,118 crore) for the $100,000 (roughly Rs. 93.5 lakh) call. The shift signals rising demand for downside protection, even though a large share of these positions was accumulated gradually rather than through new trades. As the price has fallen, institutional desks have also been rolling their put strikes lower.”

Highlighting Bitcoin's recent price performance, institutional demand and corporate accumulation, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin is hovering around $64,800 (roughly Rs. 60.72 lakh) with losses exceeding 16 percent this month, compared with a 3 percent decline in the S&P 500. Persistent ETF outflows reflect weakening institutional demand, with US spot Bitcoin funds shedding $1.07 billion (roughly Rs. 1,003 crore) last week, their third consecutive week of net withdrawals. The macro environment remains challenging as October inflation surprises have pushed Treasury yields above 5 percent and strengthened expectations of a December Fed rate hike.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's institutional investment activity, declining market liquidity and the broader cryptocurrency outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded approximately $2.42 billion (roughly Rs. 22,668 crore) in net outflows between November 2 and 16. Stablecoin supply has contracted by $14.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,330 crore) over 30 days, indicating reduced liquidity across the market. Altcoins are also facing selling pressure. Ethereum, BNB and XRP are trading lower, while Solana has managed a marginal recovery [...] Avoid chasing short-term rebounds or using excessive leverage. Consider staggered purchases and watch for a sustained improvement in ETF flows before increasing exposure.”

Overall, analysts said investors are now monitoring the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes scheduled for November 18, along with institutional investment activity and Bitcoin's ability to sustain its recovery. The $62,000 (roughly Rs. 58 lakh) level remains an important support, while reclaiming $68,500 (roughly Rs. 64.1 lakh) could help improve near-term momentum.