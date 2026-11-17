WhatsApp is reportedly working on a backup feature that allows users to back up thier chats directly to its proprietary cloud storage. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is testing the feature with select beta testers on Android. Once rolled out, this functionality is likely to give eligible users a choice between WhatsApp's native cloud storage and Google Drive for maintaining their chat histories. WhatsApp reportedly offers 2GB of free cloud storage, and paid users can avail extra storage. Chats stored in WhatsApp's native cloud are end-to-end encrypted by default.

WhatsApp Testing Encrypted Cloud Storage

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing native cloud backup storage for select Android beta testers. This functionality was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.46.4.

WhatsApp reportedly offers 2GB of complimentary cloud storage. Users who need additional storage can opt for higher tiers via a WhatsApp Plus subscription, which expands the limit to 100GB. Users with even more storage needs can use the Meta One subscription with storage allocation of up to 4TB. The WhatsApp Plus plan is priced in India at Rs. 79 per month, while the Meta One Core plan is Rs. 549 per month.

To access WhatsApp Cloud, users have to maintain an active subscription. WhatsApp will reportedly keep the latest backup on its servers for four months after the subscription ends. It will delete the storage permanently if users do not renew their subscription within four months.

The report states that data uploaded to WhatsApp's custom cloud storage is end-to-end encrypted by default. Users cannot disable it if they want to keep using WhatsApp cloud storage, and those who prefer unencrypted backups will have to use standard cloud providers like Google Drive or iCloud.

To ensure account security, the messaging platform allows users to lock their native cloud backups using a custom password, a passkey, or a 64-digit encryption key. The WhatsApp cloud storage is said to be available to some Android beta users. The feature is likely to roll out to iOS beta users soon.