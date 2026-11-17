EvoFox Play V was launched in India on Tuesday as Amkette's latest wireless gamepad. It is currently on sale in the country via the company's website and other e-commerce platforms. The new gaming controller is compatible with Sony's PS5, PCs, laptops, and smartphones. The EvoFox Play V features two magnetic hall effect joysticks with anti-stick drift technology. It also boasts dual vibration motors and two programmable buttons. The wireless gamepad gets a dedicated D-pad on the left side and the DualSense-like button layout on the right. It delivers up to a 1,000Hz polling rate when connected via a wire.

EvoFox Play V Wireless Gamepad Price, Availability

EvoFox Play V price in India is set at Rs. 5,999. However, the wireless gamepad is currently listed on the Amkette India online store at a launch price of Rs. 4,299. The device is also available for purchase in the country via Amazon and Flipkart. The EvoFox Play V is offered in a single black colourway.

EvoFox Play V Specifications, Features

Amkette's latest EvoFox Play V is a wireless gamepad that is compatible with Sony's PS5 Slim, PS5 Fat, and PS5 Pro, along with digital and disc editions, laptops and PCs running Windows, and smartphones. The new gaming controller supports Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port for wireless and wired connectivity, respectively. In wireless mode, it has an operating range of less than 10m. The EvoFox Play V is equipped with two joysticks with Magnetic Hall 3D anti-drift technology. The gaming controller also has a six-axis gyroscope with an accelerometer to enable motion controls.

The EvoFox Play V wireless gamepad delivers up to a 1,000Hz polling rate when connected via wire and a 255Hz polling rate with Bluetooth connectivity. It also features two vibration motors for haptic feedback. Users can choose to set the vibrations to high, medium, or low intensity, or toggle the haptic feedback off. The gaming controller for PS5 boasts two programmable (F1/F2) buttons on the back, offering macro support.

Moreover, the new EvoFox Play V wireless gamepad gets an LED light bar to display connection and player status. It has a built-in speaker setup, two analog (L2/R2) triggers, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Amkette's new gaming controller features a dedicated Turbo Function for repeated button inputs. It packs a 1,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The company claims that the controller takes about 3 hours to charge. It measures 160 × 110 × 65mm and weighs about 280g.

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