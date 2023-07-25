Technology News

Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE

Rain will also be able to open a bank account in the UAE, and allow clients in the country to fund their own accounts when using the local payment network.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 July 2023 18:00 IST
Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE

Photo Credit: Reuters

Rain was founded in 2017 by Badawy and three others

Highlights
  • Rain has its headquarters in Bahrain
  • It raised $110 million last year in a Series B funding round
  • Rain, backed by Coinbase, will be able to open a bank account in the UAE

Middle Eastern crypto exchange Rain said on Tuesday its Abu Dhabi unit obtained a license to operate a virtual assets brokerage and custody service for clients in the United Arab Emirates.

The Bahrain-headquartered Rain, backed by Coinbase, said its entity based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market financial freezone will now offer institutional clients and some retail clients in the UAE the ability to buy, sell and store virtual assets.

Rain will also be able to open a bank account in the UAE, and allow clients in the country to fund their own accounts when using the local payment network, co-founder Yehia Badawy said in an interview on Tuesday.

Local asset managers have been hesitant to work with crypto firms without a domestic licence, he continued, adding they will now feel more comfortable after it obtained regulatory approval.

"We can capture more demand from institutional investors using this licence," he said.

Rain was founded in 2017 by Badawy and three others, and backed by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins and Coinbase Ventures.

It raised $110 million (roughly Rs. 900 crore) last year in a Series B funding round that valued the firm at $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,100 crore). Rain, which has units registered in Bahrain and Turkey, said it would use the proceeds for regional expansion.

The UAE has been trying to attract some of the world's biggest crypto firms. It has been quick to enable payments via cryptocurrencies in areas like real estate and school fees, spurring rates of adoption and transaction volumes.

It has also been trying to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as economic competition heats up in the Gulf region.

The world's largest exchange, Binance, is based in the country. Another exchange, Gemini, is expected to operate there soon.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Rain, crypto firm, UAE, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Coinbase, Gemini, Binance
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Confirmed, Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Teased

Related Stories

Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at This Discounted Price via Flipkart
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  3. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  4. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones With Dynamic Driver X Launched at This Price
  5. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  6. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Vivo V29 5G Design Officially Teased; Could Debut Soon
  8. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  10. iOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 Updates Released: Why You Should Update Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop With Two 13.3-Inch 2.8K OLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Spotify Active Monthly Users Grows to 551 Million, Premium Subscriptions Rise 17 Percent in Second Quarter
  3. ISRO Successfully Completes Fifth Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to Watch Samsung's Launch Event and What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Confirmed, Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Teased
  6. Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Series LED Arc Interface Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Gucci’s Vault Material NFT Holders Can Now Swap Tokens for Physical Products: Details
  9. Oppo K11 5G With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V29 5G Design, Colour Option Teased in Promotional Video; Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.