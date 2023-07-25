Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is confirmed to get a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2023 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is seen in black and green colour options

Highlights
  • The microsite reveals display, camera and battery features of Galaxy F34
  • The camera setup will support Single Take and Fun Mode
  • Galaxy F34 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has been teased to launch in India soon and the South Korean smartphone brand has disclosed key specifications of the smartphone. It is confirmed to feature a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming model will flaunt a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy F34 5G will come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery as well. The new Galaxy F series phone has so far been a part of the rumour mill and is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G.

Through a press release, Samsung revealed the notable features of the Galaxy F34 5G. The company has also created a dedicated microsite on its India website to tease the arrival of the new 5G smartphone. The microsite highlights display, camera, and battery features on the new handset. The teaser page has listed the phone with a ‘Launching Soon' tag. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is still under wraps.

The handset is seen in black and green colour options and its display appears to have a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter. The Galaxy F34 5G is seen sporting three camera sensors at the rear alongside an LED flash.

Samsung's Galaxy F34 5G is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is teased to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup will support different photography and videography features including Single Take and Fun Mode. Further, Galaxy F34 5G is confirmed to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

The Galaxy F34 5G is speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G, which was announced in March in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 30,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Galaxy F34 5G is expected to sit above the Galaxy F54 5G in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
