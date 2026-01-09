Technology News
Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase, Traders Remain Cautious

Bitcoin stays range-bound as traders await key macro data and policy cues.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 14:42 IST
Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase, Traders Remain Cautious

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin holds near key levels as cautious sentiment grips crypto markets

Highlights
  • Bitcoin struggles to break past key resistance levels
  • Altcoins trade mixed amid cautious market sentiment
  • Analysts expect consolidation to continue near term
Bitcoin traded largely flat on Friday as the cryptocurrency market paused after a volatile start to the year. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $90,849 (roughly Rs. 81.93 lakh), holding above the $90,000 mark after briefly sliding toward lower levels earlier in the week. Analysts said the price action reflects consolidation rather than trend exhaustion, as ongoing geopolitical and trade uncertainties continue to temper risk appetite. Ethereum (ETH) struggled to stay above $3,100 (roughly Rs. 2.81 lakh), while several large-cap altcoins showed mixed movement. Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 81.93 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.81 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

As traders awaited important macro catalysts, such as the US nonfarm payrolls report and a Supreme Court ruling on trade tariffs, market sentiment remained cautious. According to analysts, Bitcoin has repeatedly been rejected near the $93,000 (about Rs. 83.88 lakh) mark, which has kept prices range-bound. Even though buyers are still defending lower levels, ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainties have kept gains in check. 

Macro Triggers Keep Traders on the Sidelines

Altcoins traded mixed as the broader market consolidated. XRP traded near $2.13 (roughly Rs. 191), while Solana (SOL) was priced around $140.32 (roughly Rs. 12,660). Binance Coin (BNB) hovered near $894.58 (roughly Rs. 80,700), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.14 (roughly Rs. 12.6). 

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said the market is quietly strengthening despite consolidation. “Bitcoin's ability to remain steady around important price zones reflects a market that is taking a pause to absorb earlier moves and build a more sustainable base [...] Ethereum is showing encouraging signs, with renewed buying interest near key support levels and rising confidence around its broader ecosystem, while XRP continues to see steady activity supported by improving sentiment and consistent demand [...] Overall, the current environment suggests a quietly strengthening market.”

Providing near-term market context, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Ongoing geopolitical and trade uncertainties have tempered risk appetite, keeping price advances in check. Although buyers continue to protect downside levels, hesitation near resistance indicates the market is still in a consolidation phase [...] Technically, $88,500 (roughly Rs. 79.80 lakh) remains a strong base, while $92,000 (roughly Rs. 83.6 lakh) is the near-term hurdle to watch.”

Key support and resistance levels were highlighted by Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, who said, “BTC remained range bound after facing stiff resistance near $93,000 (roughly Rs. 83.88 lakh) for the third time. It is now testing support between $89,000 and $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.2 lakh–Rs. 81.1 lakh), a critical order block where strong passive bids continue to absorb selling pressure. A close above $91,700 (roughly Rs. 82.6 lakh) could trigger a short squeeze toward $93,000 (roughly Rs. 83.8 lakh), while a drop below $89,000 (roughly Rs. 80.2 lakh) risks opening the $86,000–$87,000 zone (roughly Rs. 77.5 lakh–Rs. 78.4 lakh).”

Overall, analysts said the cryptocurrency market remains in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin and Ethereum acting as anchors amid mixed macro signals and low volatility conditions. While selective buying is emerging in quality assets, sustained upside is likely to depend on clearer signals from economic data, institutional flows, and a decisive break above key resistance levels.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Tecno Spark Go 3 India Launch Date, Design Revealed; Will Go on Sale via Amazon
Oppo Find N7 to Feature Wider Book-Style Display as Find N6 China Launch Nears: Report

