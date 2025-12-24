Crypto Markets Stay Range-Bound, Traders Wary as Liquidity Remains Thin

Bitcoin's price declined on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market remained muted, largely due to low holiday liquidity and increased derivatives activity. The world's most widely used digital asset was priced around $86,800 (roughly Rs. 77.97 lakh) on Wednesday, extending recent consolidation as investors remain cautious ahead of a major options expiry on Boxing Day. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2.62 lakh), also easing as reduced participation and fund outflows weighed on sentiment. Bitcoin is priced at nearly Rs. 77.97 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.62 lakh, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Low year-end liquidity, delayed macro data, and substantial derivatives positioning all contributed to the unstable state of the market. According to analysts, reduced trading volumes tend to overstate short-term movements, and tax-loss harvesting and declining futures open interest have further reduced risk appetite. The upcoming options mega-expiry, which is expected to eliminate excess leverage and possibly pave the way for a more obvious directional move once holiday liquidity returns to normal.

Derivatives Activity and Thin Volumes Shape Market Behaviour

Altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $837.41 (roughly Rs. 75,130) on Wednesday, and these assets continued to underperform amidst the cautious backdrop. Similarly, Solana (SOL) slipped to $121.37 (roughly Rs. 10,890). XRP hovered around $1.84 (roughly Rs. 165), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.13 (roughly Rs. 11.4).

Commenting on longer-term positioning, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “While short-term volatility persists and downside pressure remains around key technical levels [...] Long-term investors should focus on fundamentals, maintain measured exposure consistent with their risk profiles, and view periodic weakness as opportunities to accumulate selectively rather than chase fleeting momentum.”

Providing near-term context, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said holiday conditions and derivatives positioning are shaping current price action. “ Uncertainty stemming from delayed Q3 growth data has also encouraged short-term bearish positioning. However, large expiries typically flush excess leverage from the market, creating cleaner conditions for the next move.”

All things considered, the cryptocurrency market is still in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin and Ethereum serving as anchors amid positions driven by derivatives and holiday-thinned liquidity. The broader altcoin market may continue to lag until risk appetite significantly improves, but a clearer direction is likely to emerge after the options expire and as trading activity normalises.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.