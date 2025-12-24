Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Markets Stay Range-Bound, Traders Wary as Liquidity Remains Thin

Bitcoin and Ethereum ease as low year-end liquidity and derivatives positioning limit risk-taking.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 14:00 IST
Crypto Markets Stay Range-Bound, Traders Wary as Liquidity Remains Thin

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Traxer

Thin holiday liquidity keeps Bitcoin and Ethereum trading within a narrow range

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Traders stay cautious ahead of a major year-end options expiry
  • Thin liquidity amplifies short-term price swings across crypto
  • Altcoins lag as risk appetite remains subdued
Advertisement

Bitcoin's price declined on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market remained muted, largely due to low holiday liquidity and increased derivatives activity. The world's most widely used digital asset was priced around $86,800 (roughly Rs. 77.97 lakh) on Wednesday, extending recent consolidation as investors remain cautious ahead of a major options expiry on Boxing Day. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2.62 lakh), also easing as reduced participation and fund outflows weighed on sentiment. Bitcoin is priced at nearly Rs. 77.97 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.62 lakh, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Low year-end liquidity, delayed macro data, and substantial derivatives positioning all contributed to the unstable state of the market. According to analysts, reduced trading volumes tend to overstate short-term movements, and tax-loss harvesting and declining futures open interest have further reduced risk appetite. The upcoming options mega-expiry, which is expected to eliminate excess leverage and possibly pave the way for a more obvious directional move once holiday liquidity returns to normal.

Derivatives Activity and Thin Volumes Shape Market Behaviour

Altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $837.41 (roughly Rs. 75,130) on Wednesday, and these assets continued to underperform amidst the cautious backdrop. Similarly, Solana (SOL) slipped to $121.37 (roughly Rs. 10,890). XRP hovered around $1.84 (roughly Rs. 165), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.13 (roughly Rs. 11.4).

Commenting on longer-term positioning, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “While short-term volatility persists and downside pressure remains around key technical levels [...] Long-term investors should focus on fundamentals, maintain measured exposure consistent with their risk profiles, and view periodic weakness as opportunities to accumulate selectively rather than chase fleeting momentum.”

Providing near-term context, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said holiday conditions and derivatives positioning are shaping current price action. “ Uncertainty stemming from delayed Q3 growth data has also encouraged short-term bearish positioning. However, large expiries typically flush excess leverage from the market, creating cleaner conditions for the next move.”

All things considered, the cryptocurrency market is still in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin and Ethereum serving as anchors amid positions driven by derivatives and holiday-thinned liquidity. The broader altcoin market may continue to lag until risk appetite significantly improves, but a clearer direction is likely to emerge after the options expire and as trading activity normalises.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
Samsung 6K 3D Odyssey G9, Four Other Monitors Unveiled Ahead of CES 2026

Related Stories

Crypto Markets Stay Range-Bound, Traders Wary as Liquidity Remains Thin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Apple Might Pay a 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM in 2026
  2. iPhone Fold Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel-Fold Like Design
  3. Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch Alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series
  4. ISRO's Baahubali Rocket Sends Heaviest Comms Satellite to Low Earth Orbit
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG
  6. Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows in Rust Using AI?
  7. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With This MediaTek Chip
  8. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  9. Paramount's New Offer for Warner Bros. Is Not Sufficient, Major Investor Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Retail Box Ahead of Launch on January 6
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026
  4. New York Times Reporter, Authors Sue Google, OpenAI, Meta Over AI-Based Copyright Infringement
  5. Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More
  6. Middle Class Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Movie
  7. Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online??
  8. Apple Expected to Pay 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM Chips In 2026: Report
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel Fold-Like Design, Minimal Crease
  10. Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »