Shiba Memu AI Loaded Memecoin Sees Price Spike Amid Market Slump: Details

Shiba Memu: Memecoin Sees Price Spike Amid Market Slump, Stirs Fanship Among Crypto Patrons

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 09:09 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @shibamemu

Shiba Memu will soon be made live to be listed on exchanges

Highlights
  • SHMU has collected over $2 million (roughly Rs. 16 crore) in presale
  • The Shiba Memu project is based in London
  • The altcoin could get listed on BitMart, media reports claim

A new memecoin going by the name of Shiba Memu is stirring an evident frenzy among members of the crypto community. The AI-laced cryptocurrency has managed to raise over $2 million (roughly Rs. 16 crore) in its pre-sale, that is slated to conclude on September 1. Modelled like the popular Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, the Shiba Memu altcoin is represented as SHMU. At the time of writing, each SHMU is trading at $0.022150 (roughly Rs. 1.83), showed its official website.

Loaded with AI capabilities, the Shiba Memu cryptocurrency has been labelled as self sufficient by its developer team, based in London.

“Unlike other meme tokens, which require significant marketing efforts from human teams to gain traction, Shiba Memu will create its own marketing strategies, write its own PR, and promote itself in relevant forums and social networks,” the project's official website said.

All updates, warnings, and predictions about this cryptocurrency will be published on various social media platforms while also analysing the performance of its marketing strategies and making necessary improvements in real time.

The AI token's tendency to generate hype around it may have a significant impact on its market position and pricing, a Techopedia report said.

“AI-personalised marketing messages based on user behavior, preferences, and other data – massively increase engagement. AI-powered NLP algorithms will (also) analyse social media posts, forums, and other online communities to identify relevant discussions and topics related to Shiba Memu,” the company website noted.

The cryptocurrency will soon be made live to be listed on centralised and decentralised exchanges. The altcoin could first be listed on the BitMart crypto exchange, a CoinTelegraph report said.

Back in May, another memecoin called the Pepe Coin launched discreetly with a ‘no tax policy' making it appealing to small and experimentative investors. $PEPE had also stirred quite the frenzy on social media at the time. Currently, PEPE is trading at $0.0000000002001.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Memu, Memecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
