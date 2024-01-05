Technology News

Solana Co-Founder's Deepfake Video Surfaces Online, Crypto Users on Twitter Ask Big Tech to be Prompt

Solana has reported this incident to the law enforcement authorities while also clarifying that Solana itself is not capable of eliminating this video from the web.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 17:41 IST
Solana Co-Founder's Deepfake Video Surfaces Online, Crypto Users on Twitter Ask Big Tech to be Prompt

Photo Credit: Reuters

As per The Verge, YouTube has terminated the account that was associated with the video

Highlights
  • Deepfakes are misleading videos created using digital software and ML
  • Number of deepfakes in the crypto industry increased by 128 percent in 20
  • Solana’s team has asked big tech platforms to be prompt
Advertisement

The threats of deepfakes are looming large over the social media landscape. The crypto sector is no exception to the dangers of deepfakes-powered fake news. In a new development, a deepfake video of Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana, was found circulating on social media. The video has been found on YouTube and X among other platforms, asking users to try their luck in a giveaway – which seems to be a potential scam to steal from members of the crypto industry.

Deepfakes are misleading videos created using digital software, machine learning, and face swapping. In Yakovenko's deepfake video, the artificially generated avatar impersonating the Solana co-founder first expressed thanks to the SOL community.

As Yakovenko's deepfake video progresses, the slightly robotic sounding avatar can be seen directing people to participate in the fake giveaway through a displayed QR code. A related website is also displayed along with the message.

Solana has reported this incident to the law enforcement authorities while also clarifying that Solana itself is not capable of eliminating this video from the web, The Verge reported, citing Austin Federa, the head of strategy at the Solana Foundation.

As per The Verge, YouTube has terminated the account that was associated with the video, confirmed Nicole Bell, the spokesperson of the Google-owned video-streaming app.

A recently released report by Samsub said Deepfakes remain a growing concern for the crypto industry, with 70% of companies noting their increasing popularity among fraudsters. The same report also claimed that in 2023, the number of deepfakes in the crypto industry increased by 128 percent as compared to 2022.

Regardless, Federa has reportedly asked big tech platforms like YouTube and X to be more prompt in-terms of dealing with these kinds of deceiving videos.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Solana, Deepfake, Anatoly Yakovenko
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X100 Pro+ Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get Samsung E7 Curved AMOLED Display

Related Stories

Solana Co-Founder's Deepfake Video Surfaces Online, Crypto Users on Twitter Ask Big Tech to be Prompt
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series With 6.67-inch AMOLED Screens Launched in India
  2. Moto G34 5G Colour Options for India Teased Ahead of January 9 Launch
  3. Moto G34 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset in India
  5. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Poco X6 Pro Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi's New HyperOS
  7. How the Exynos 2400 Fares Against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Recent Tests
  8. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  9. Fire-Boltt to Launch First of Its Kind Dream Wristphone in India
  10. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 Pro SoC Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Bard Advanced Tipped to Arrive as Paid Subscription, Might Be Linked to Google One
  2. Solana Co-Founder's Deepfake Video Surfaces Online, Crypto Users on Twitter Ask Big Tech to be Prompt
  3. Vivo X100 Pro+ Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get Samsung E7 Curved AMOLED Display
  4. Samsung Shows Off Galaxy S24 Series New Camera Tricks With ‘Zoom With Galaxy AI’ Video
  5. Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, XPS 16 Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Inbuilt AI Features: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects Quarterly Sales to Fall as iPhone Doubts Grow
  7. Visa Plans Web3 Loyalty Service With Gamified Giveaways, Immersive Treasure Hunts
  8. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Benchmarks Hint Samsung's Chip May Be Almost as Fast as Its Competitor
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, to Be Available on Amazon
  10. Moto G34 5G Price in India, RAM Options Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »