Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Refrigerators and Washing Machines

Here are some of the best deals on refrigerators and washing machines that you can get during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale will end on May 07
  • The sale brings up to 55 percent off on refrigerators and washing machine
  • Check out the best deals and offers in this article
Amazon is hosting its annual Great Summer Sale this year with a special focus on home appliances. During the sale, which started on May 02 and will end on May 07, customers can get some great deals on the purchase of refrigerators and washing machines. So, if you are one of those who are interested in buying these appliances and are confused about the best deals, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we will help you with the best ongoing deals on both refrigerators and washing machines during the Amazon Great Summer 2024. So, without further ado, let's begin.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Refrigerators

Amazon is offering some great deals on refrigerators, including single-door, double-door, and side-by-side-door categories. Users can get up to 55 percent off on refrigerators during the sale period. Moreover, one can also avail of no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and coupon discounts with the purchase of your favourite refrigerators. Check out the best deals here:

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Samsung Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV) Rs 22,999 Rs 17,490 Buy Now
2 Whirlpool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S) Rs 15,400 Rs 11,990 Buy Now
3 LG Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABPU) Rs 22,199 Rs 17,690 Buy Now
4 Haier Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2024 Model, HED-171RS-P) Rs 14,990 Rs 10,990 Buy Now
5 Godrej Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL) Rs 17,500 Rs 12,590 Buy Now
6 Samsung Side By Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL) Rs 1,13,000 Rs 79,490 Buy Now
7 LG Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX) Rs 50,799 Rs 38,990 Buy Now
8 Haier Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P) Rs 1,01,990 Rs 59,990 Buy Now
9 Godrej Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST) Rs 90,000 Rs 56,990 Buy Now
10 Bosh Refrigerator CTC27S031 Rs 42,790 Rs 28,500 Buy Now
11 LG Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY) Rs1,22,899 Rs 69,990 Buy Now
12 Whirlpool Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D) Rs 39,790 Rs 28,790 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Customers can also avail of some interesting benefits when purchasing washing machines. To start with, users can get up to 55 percent discount on a wide range of washing machines, including top-load, front-load, and semi-automatics. Moreover, one can get a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank, BOB, and OneCard credit/debit cards and EMI transactions. Here are some of the best deals that you can get on washing machines during Amazon's Great Summer Sale.

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 IFB Front Load Washing Machine (ELENA SXS 6510) Rs 31,290 Rs 25,490 Buy Now
2 Samsung Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL) Rs 55,990 Rs 35,990 Buy Now
3 LG Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) Rs 56,990 Rs 39,990 Buy Now
4 Haier Front Load Washing Machine HW80-IM12929C Rs 53,500 Rs 29,990 Buy Now
5 Bosch Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28262IN) Rs 58,490 Rs 34,900 Buy Now
6 Samsung Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL) Rs 27,000 Rs 18,990 Buy Now
7 Panasonic Top Load Washing Machine ( NA-F60LF1HRB) Rs 20,000 Rs 13,790 Buy Now
8 Whirlpool Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX) Rs 18,950 Rs 14,790 Buy Now
9 Godrej Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR) Rs 17,900 Rs 12,990 Buy Now
10 Haier Top Loading Washing Machine HWM70-AE Rs 14,990 Rs 13,990 Buy Now
11 Voltas beko Top Load Washing Machine, (WTT90UDX/BKGR4KPTD) Rs 20,990 Rs 12,490 Buy Now
12 LG Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ) Rs 19,990 Rs 14,490 Buy Now
Further reading: Amazon sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
