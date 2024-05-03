Amazon is hosting its annual Great Summer Sale this year with a special focus on home appliances. During the sale, which started on May 02 and will end on May 07, customers can get some great deals on the purchase of refrigerators and washing machines. So, if you are one of those who are interested in buying these appliances and are confused about the best deals, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we will help you with the best ongoing deals on both refrigerators and washing machines during the Amazon Great Summer 2024. So, without further ado, let's begin.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Refrigerators

Amazon is offering some great deals on refrigerators, including single-door, double-door, and side-by-side-door categories. Users can get up to 55 percent off on refrigerators during the sale period. Moreover, one can also avail of no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and coupon discounts with the purchase of your favourite refrigerators. Check out the best deals here:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Customers can also avail of some interesting benefits when purchasing washing machines. To start with, users can get up to 55 percent discount on a wide range of washing machines, including top-load, front-load, and semi-automatics. Moreover, one can get a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank, BOB, and OneCard credit/debit cards and EMI transactions. Here are some of the best deals that you can get on washing machines during Amazon's Great Summer Sale.

