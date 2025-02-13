Technology News
English Edition

South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 

South Korea enforces 'Virtual Asset User Protection Act' to safeguard investors.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 19:21 IST
South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Big_Heart

South Korea to allow charities and schools to sell crypto donations

Highlights
  • South Korea has observed a rise in demands for Web3 services 
  • The country aims to be competitive in the emerging VDA sector 
  • South Korean authorities are working on finalising crypto rules 
Advertisement

South Korea is collaborating with various internal authorities to develop its Web3 market. In a recent move, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) unveiled a roadmap to gradually integrate local corporations into the VDA market, which primarily consists of cryptocurrencies. Looking ahead, South Korea aims to assess the financial aspects of cryptocurrencies and foster sector growth under legal oversight.

In 2025, the country will pilot two trials: crypto-related sales transactions and VDA trading for investment and financial purposes, the FSC stated in its statement.

Details Outlined by the FSC

South Korea recently implemented the ‘Virtual Asset User Protection Act' to strengthen investor safeguards. After deliberation, the Virtual Asset Committee concluded that corporations should have the opportunity to explore the VDA market under FSC oversight.

Elaborating on the factors that resulted in this decision, the FCA noted, “major countries overseas are broadly allowing corporations to participate in the market and the market environment is changing as domestic companies are also seeing an increase in demand for new blockchain-related businesses. Accordingly, the demand to allow corporations to trade virtual assets has been continuously increasing in Korea.”

FSC's document claims that approximately 3,500 listed companies and corporations have registered themselves as professional investors under the Capital Market Act. As part of the roadmap, the country will start allowing select institutional investors to open real name trading accounts for VDA engagements. Eligible corporations will need to show a balance of between KRW 5 million (roughly Rs. 3 lakh) to KRW 10 million (roughly Rs. 6 lakh) in financial investment products, to qualify for the pilot programme.

“Professional investors under the Capital Market Act can already invest in derivative products with the greatest risk and volatility. These corporations have a high demand for blockchain-related businesses and investments,” the FSC said in its announcement post.

South Korea also plans to allow organisations like educational institutions and charities to sell donations they have received in crypto for financial gains in the market. Law enforcement agencies, designated donation organisations, universities, crypto exchanges, and school corporations have been listed by the FCA as eligible participants in these trials.

The agency further noted that the Virtual Asset Committee worked with 12 sub-committees and traditional finance institutions to propose this roadmap for corporations to engage with VDAs.

FSC to Form Task Force

In the coming months, the FSC said it will establish a crypto-focussed task force with members like the Korea Federation of Banks, and the self-regulatory Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Group (DAXA) to finalise the “Internal Control Standards” and “Selling/Trading Guidelines” to implement its prepared roadmap to onboard corporations onto the Web3 wagon.

The FSC has yet to announce a timeline for establishing the task force.

“In addition, it plans to further strengthen communication with the market, including virtual asset business operators and industry experts, to support smooth corporate market participation according to the roadmap,” the agency noted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: South Korea, FSC, VDA, Cryptocurrency, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines

Related Stories

South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Launch Might Be On the Horizon As JioStar Shares New Teaser
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  5. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Will Be Powered by a Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  8. Apple Might Start Building Robots as Soon as 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
#Latest Stories
  1. UCLA Unveils SPLITTER, a Tethered Jumping Robot for Space Exploration
  2. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for February Announced: Jedi Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records and More
  3. IIT Madras and ISRO Unveil IRIS, India’s First Aerospace-Grade Semiconductor
  4. South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 
  5. James Webb Telescope to Study Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2024 YR4
  6. Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing
  8. Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »