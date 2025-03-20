Technology News
English Edition

South Korea’s Central Bank to Start CBDC Trials for Real-World Transactions: Reports

The trial is said to run for three months, from April to June.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 10:05 IST
South Korea’s Central Bank to Start CBDC Trials for Real-World Transactions: Reports

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Big_Heart

Payments will be made via QR code at partner stores

Highlights
  • South Korea is gradually exploring the Web3 ecosystem
  • The BoK is said to have been working on its CBDC since 2020
  • The trial will test if CBDC can be a payment alternative
Advertisement

South Korea's central bank is set to launch CBDC trials for real-world transactions under the “Digital Test Project Hangang,” according to local reports citing BoK officials. The three-month programme is said to involve seven banks and 100,000 participants that will be testing blockchain technology's role in finance. The BoK reportedly sees this large-scale pilot as an opportunity to assess whether the Digital Won CBDC can help reshape the country's fintech ecosystem.

Starting in April, trial participants can convert their bank deposits into “deposit tokens,” with individual holdings capped at KRW 1 million (roughly Rs. 59,000) and a total limit of KRW 5 million (roughly Rs. 2.95 lakh) throughout the pilot, according to a Korea Times report. Later this month, the Bank of Korea (BoK) is said to release guidelines for joining the trial.

To launch the pilot, the BoK will issue its CBDC to banks, which will then distribute deposit tokens to participants. These tokens can be used for payments at select stores and merchants, Business Korea report a claimed. Payments will reportedly be processed via QR codes at affiliated stores.

By the trial's end, the BoK aims to gain deeper insights into the applications of Web3 technologies, as per the reports. It will assess whether CBDCs can serve as an alternative to traditional payment systems, streamline financial transactions by reducing intermediaries, and lower transaction costs.

The pilot is likely to wrap up in or after June.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are blockchain-based digital versions of fiat currencies. In South Korea, one CBDC token will be equivalent to KRW 1 (roughly Rs. 0.059). Like cryptocurrencies, CBDCs enable fast transactions and maintain permanent records on a blockchain. However, unlike cryptocurrencies, they are issued and regulated by central banks. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are also developing their own CBDCs to enhance financial transparency and reduce reliance on cash.

Between 2022 and 2023, South Korea reportedly conducted a CBDC trial for wholesale transactions and introduced a blockchain-based digital voucher system, enabling smartphone access to public welfare services.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, South Korea, Blockchain, CBDC, Digital Won
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 9a With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Tensor G4 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

South Korea’s Central Bank to Start CBDC Trials for Real-World Transactions: Reports
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Google Pixel 9a With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  5. PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip Might Arrive With These Changes
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Zepto Will Now Deliver Apple Products in 10 Minutes
  9. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers
  10. iPhone Can Go Portless as EU Reportedly Confirms No USB Type-C Requirement
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Tipped to be Developing New 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor for Flagship Smartphones
  2. Realme Buds T200 Lite With IPX4 Rating, Up to 48-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  3. South Korea’s Central Bank to Start CBDC Trials for Real-World Transactions: Reports
  4. Honor 400 Lite Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Regional Online Retail Listing
  5. iPhone Without USB Type-C Port May Become Reality as EU Reportedly Gives Green Light to Apple
  6. Google Pixel 9a With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Tensor G4 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  9. India's Vodafone Idea Explores Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
  10. Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »