Technology News
English Edition

Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines

Sony sold 9.5 million PlayStation 5 units during the quarter, compared to 8.2 million units a year earlier.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2025 19:12 IST
Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines

Photo Credit: Reuters

The company's shares are up one percent year-to-date after touching highs last week

Highlights
  • Sony sold 9.5 million PlayStation 5 units during the quarter
  • Totoki said he expected forthcoming titles to support the games business
  • Monthly active users on PlayStation Network grew more than 10 percent
Advertisement

Sony on Thursday raised its operating profit forecast for the year ending in March by two percent to JPY 1.34 trillion ($8.70 billion or roughly Rs. 75,67,538 crore) as it reported strong growth at its key gaming unit.

Once best known for consumer electronics such as the Walkman, Sony's business spans games, movies, music and image sensors.

Profit at the gaming business grew 37 percent in the October-December quarter, driven by higher sales including from network services and reduced losses from hardware.

The company's shares closed up one percent ahead of earnings and are up one percent year-to-date after touching highs last week.

President Hiroki Totoki is strengthening his grip over the Japanese technology and entertainment conglomerate, taking the CEO role from April.

Totoki has served as finance chief and took executive roles at the games unit.

Sony sold 9.5 million PlayStation 5 units during the quarter, compared to 8.2 million units a year earlier.

Totoki said he expected forthcoming titles to support the games business in the coming fiscal year.

Anticipated games include Grand Theft Auto VI, which Take-Two Interactive Software last week reiterated would launch this autumn.

In-house title Ghost of Yotei is also set to launch this year and follows the success of Ghost of Tsushima which has sold 13 million units across PlayStation and PC.

Monthly active users on PlayStation Network grew more than 10 percent to 129 million users compared to three months earlier.

The network was recently disrupted by a global outage.

Sony's music unit's profits were also boosted by higher revenue from streaming services.

Group profit in the third quarter was JPY 469.3 billion (roughly Rs. 40,82,051 crore) , up one percent on a year earlier and beating analysts' estimates.

Sony posted flat operating profit at the unit that makes hardware such as cameras following lower sales of televisions.

The conglomerate agreed to invest in media powerhouse Kadokawa last year as it expands in entertainment.

Sony said it would buy back up to 30 million shares for some JPY 50 billion (roughly Rs. 43,49,08 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, Gaming, PS5
Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing
South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 

Related Stories

Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Launch Might Be On the Horizon As JioStar Shares New Teaser
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  5. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Will Be Powered by a Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  8. Apple Might Start Building Robots as Soon as 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
#Latest Stories
  1. UCLA Unveils SPLITTER, a Tethered Jumping Robot for Space Exploration
  2. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for February Announced: Jedi Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records and More
  3. IIT Madras and ISRO Unveil IRIS, India’s First Aerospace-Grade Semiconductor
  4. South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 
  5. James Webb Telescope to Study Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2024 YR4
  6. Sony Lifts Profit Forecast as Games Business Shines
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Use a Snapdragon Chipset, Get Faster AI Processing
  8. Apple Exploring Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, Mass Production Could Start in 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Elon Musk Will Pull OpenAI Bid if ChaGPT-Maker Remains Non-Profit, Lawyers Say
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition With Bypass Charging, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »