Tether, the world's largest issuer of dollar-pegged stablecoins, has announced that its user base has crossed the 500 million mark for the first time. The milestone marks a significant leap in global crypto adoption, equivalent to around 6.25 percent of the world's population. Additionally, the total supply of Tether's flagship USDT stablecoin has increased to nearly $182 billion (roughly Rs. 15,10,000 crore), solidifying its position as market leader over rivals like Circle's USDC, which is currently valued at about $76 million (roughly Rs. 6,30,000 crore).

Tether Aims to Boost Financial Inclusion via Global Stablecoin Adoption

According to the company, the figure represents 500 million users, rather than simply wallet addresses, highlighting how USDT has become a financial tool for people without access to traditional banking. Tether recently released a mini-documentary that shows how Kenyan individuals and small businesses are using the stablecoin to protect their savings and pay for imports in the face of local currency depreciation. The firm added that about 37 percent of its users hold USDT as a store of value rather than for trading.

“USDT reached officially 500 million users,” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino in a post on X. “Likely the biggest financial inclusion achievement in history.” He further added that “programmable money is the ultimate social network, a peer-to-peer construct that transports both information and value.” Ardoino highlighted that Tether's mission extends beyond crypto speculation, focusing on empowering the unbanked populations across developing economies.

Tether USDT reached officially 500 million users!

To commemorate the milestone, Tether released a short documentary spotlighting its adoption in Kenya, where the stablecoin is increasingly used by local traders and families for daily transactions. As per the company, USDT provides a reliable digital substitute for volatile national currencies in nations with inflationary pressures or restricted access to financial infrastructure.

A recent Bloomberg report suggested that Tether was in talks with investors to raise to $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,60,000 crore) at a valuation of about $500 billion (roughly Rs. 41,50,000 crore), which would make it one of the most valuable private firms globally. Additionally, the business intends to introduce USAT, a dollar-backed stablecoin created especially for American users in accordance with the nation's changing regulatory environment.



