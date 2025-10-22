Technology News
Tether User Base Crosses 500 Million Mark as Stablecoin Supply Nears $182 Billion

Tether’s global reach expands as users turn to USDT for secure, borderless transactions.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 18:58 IST
Tether User Base Crosses 500 Million Mark as Stablecoin Supply Nears $182 Billion

Photo Credit: Unsplash/DrawKit Illustrations

USDT gains momentum in developing economies, offering a digital lifeline amid currency volatility

Highlights
  • Over 6 percent of the world’s population now uses Tether’s USDT
  • Tether market supply nears $182 billion in value
  • The CEO calls it “the Biggest financial inclusion achievement”
Tether, the world's largest issuer of dollar-pegged stablecoins, has announced that its user base has crossed the 500 million mark for the first time. The milestone marks a significant leap in global crypto adoption, equivalent to around 6.25 percent of the world's population. Additionally, the total supply of Tether's flagship USDT stablecoin has increased to nearly $182 billion (roughly Rs. 15,10,000 crore), solidifying its position as market leader over rivals like Circle's USDC, which is currently valued at about $76 million (roughly Rs. 6,30,000 crore). 

Tether Aims to Boost Financial Inclusion via Global Stablecoin Adoption

According to the company, the figure represents 500 million users, rather than simply wallet addresses, highlighting how USDT has become a financial tool for people without access to traditional banking. Tether recently released a mini-documentary that shows how Kenyan individuals and small businesses are using the stablecoin to protect their savings and pay for imports in the face of local currency depreciation. The firm added that about 37 percent of its users hold USDT as a store of value rather than for trading. 

“USDT reached officially 500 million users,” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino in a post on X. “Likely the biggest financial inclusion achievement in history.” He further added that “programmable money is the ultimate social network, a peer-to-peer construct that transports both information and value.” Ardoino highlighted that Tether's mission extends beyond crypto speculation, focusing on empowering the unbanked populations across developing economies. 

To commemorate the milestone, Tether released a short documentary spotlighting its adoption in Kenya, where the stablecoin is increasingly used by local traders and families for daily transactions. As per the company, USDT provides a reliable digital substitute for volatile national currencies in nations with inflationary pressures or restricted access to financial infrastructure. 

A recent Bloomberg report suggested that Tether was in talks with investors to raise to $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,60,000 crore) at a valuation of about $500 billion (roughly Rs. 41,50,000 crore), which would make it one of the most valuable private firms globally. Additionally, the business intends to introduce USAT, a dollar-backed stablecoin created especially for American users in accordance with the nation's changing regulatory environment. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Further reading: Tether, Cryptocurrency, crypto adoption, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High-Severity Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

