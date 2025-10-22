Technology News
English Edition
  • CERT In Warns Google Chrome Users of High Severity Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High-Severity Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CERT-In has advised all end users to update to the latest version of Chrome immediately to reduce exposure to potential attacks.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 18:39 IST
CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High-Severity Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

CERT-In published its latest vulnerability note (CIVN-2025-0274) on October 22

Highlights
  • Flaw affects Chrome versions before 141.0.7390.122/.123 on desktop
  • The fix comes in latest Stable Channel Update for Windows, Mac, Linux
  • Users are advised to monitor Chrome security advisories in the future
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for a remote code execution vulnerability affecting Google Chrome for desktop computers. The flaw allows an attacker to run arbitrary code on a user's system, potentially leading to full system compromise or service disruption. The vulnerability impacts Google Chrome 141.0.7390.122/.123 and older versions on Windows and macOS, and Google Chrome 141.0.7390.122 and older on Linux computers. The company has rolled out a fix with its latest stable Google Chrome releases.

CERT-In Urges Google Chrome Users to Update Browser to Latest Version

In a fresh vulnerability note (CIVN-2025-0274) issued on October 22, CERT-In warns users about a remote code execution flaw impacting unpatched versions of Google Chrome for desktop. The vulnerability could let attackers execute code on a user's system, potentially causing full system takeover or service disruption. Chrome versions earlier than 141.0.7390.122/.123 on Windows and macOS, and 141.0.7390.122 on Linux are affected.

According to the advisory, the issue arises from an inappropriate implementation in Chrome's V8 engine, which is a core component responsible for executing JavaScript code. A remote attacker could exploit this weakness by sending specially crafted web requests that trigger unintended program behaviour.

If successfully exploited, the vulnerability could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code with the same privileges as the logged-in user, resulting in a complete system takeover, data theft, or disruption of essential services.

CERT-In has advised all end users and organisations to update to the latest version of Chrome immediately to reduce exposure to potential attacks. Google confirmed that the fix is part of its Stable Channel Update for Desktop released on October 21, 2025, which will roll out gradually over the coming days and weeks. The updated build versions are 141.0.7390.122/.123 for Windows and macOS, and 141.0.7390.122 for Linux.

Users can check for updates manually by navigating to Help > About Google Chrome in the browser settings. CERT-In recommends applying updates promptly and enabling automatic updates to stay protected against emerging security risks. The agency also advises monitoring official Chrome security advisories for future patches addressing similar high-risk vulnerabilities.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Security Flaws, CERT-In, Vulnerabilities, Chrome, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
