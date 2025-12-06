Technology News
Bison Kaalamaadan Is Now Streaming: Know All About the Tamil Sports Action Drama

Bison Kaalamaadan is a sports drama about a gifted kabaddi player fighting oppression, now streaming on Netflix in five languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2025 15:09 IST
Bison Kaalamaadan Is Now Streaming: Know All About the Tamil Sports Action Drama

Photo Credit: Netflix

Bison Kaalamaadan starring Dhruv Vikram is now on Netflix in 5 languages

Highlights
  • Streaming on Netflix from November 21, 2025
  • Available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam
  • Directed by Mari Selvaraj with Dhruv Vikram in the lead
After an exhilarating theatrical run, Bison Kaalamaadan has finally arrived on Netflix, blazing a trail of sports drama in Tamil for the audience across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. With Mari Selvaraj as the director, “Karnan” narrates the story of an exceptional kabaddi player, turning his skill into a tool in his war against caste oppression and violence in rural Tamil Nadu. Highlighted with riveting performances, sensitive emotions, and the delivery of a strong social message, this gritty drama is streaming anytime!

When and Where to Watch Bison Kaalamaadan

Bison Kaalamaadan was released on Netflix on 21 November 2025. It's available to stream today in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on any device that has an active subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Bison Kaalamaadan

Bison Kaalamaadan, a young kabaddi prodigy, battles injustice and caste oppression in his quest to emerge as a successful player. The incrementing arena, the game transforming into his battleground of dignity and glory, is an emotional one filled with intense sports moments and raw realism reflecting extraordinary life struggles.

Cast and Crew of Bison Kaalamaadan

It stars Dhruv Vikram, with Pasupathy, Ameer, Anupama Parameswaran, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. This movie was directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by the team of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, opening up a few windows to Selvaraj's bold honesty as a narrator.

Reception of Bison Kaalamaadan

The film is rated 7.9/10 by IMDb, but it has created a huge buzz over social media and OTT viewers as well.

