The gritty world of crime, deceit, and disturbing secrets is back with the release of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders on Netflix. And so, five years after Inspector Jatil Yadav first tiptoed into the shadow-strewn space of a convoluted murder mystery, he returns with an even blacker and more emotionally weighty case. The sequel takes a darker plunge into the secret world of power, betrayal, family politics, and spiritual manipulation. With suspense that gives you goosebumps, endless thrills, and intrigue, the new film is set to take viewers through one of Jatil's most grotesque investigations to date.

When and Where to Watch Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will stream globally on Netflix from December 19, after making its world debut at IFFI on November 27.

Trailer and Plot of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

The teaser opens on a sombre note with news channel reports of the Bansal family massacre, drawing Inspector Jatil Yadav into a case that is full of blackmail, secret threats, shades of religion and political influence, and many buried secrets.

Cast and Crew of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

The sequel features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jatil Yadav and Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Revathi, Deepti Naval, and Ila Arun, as well as Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, and Aarushi Bajaj. Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film is likely to have a gripping plot.

Reception of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

The movie's IMDb page has a rating of roughly 7.8/10, per early votes as well as festival buzz.