Pharma OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Malayalam Medical Thriller Web Series

Pharma is a Malayalam medical thriller series that finds the dark world of medicine, morality and money. It is set in the near future country where pharmaceutical big players wield to go for the powers, the story goes around the hidden struggles behind the medical trials of clinics, miracles drugs and conspiracies. This drama mixes medical practices with ethics, suspense and investigation to show life saving science can be a weapon if it is controlled by wrong people.

When and Where to Watch

Pharma will start streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages starting December 19. Interested individuals will need a paid subscription to the platform to be able to watch it.

Trailer and Plot

Pharma's trailer released on YouTube and the trailer consists of a tense narrative that gives a whistleblowing, corruption and mystery drug trial that goes wrong. The plot goes around Dr. Aanya Mehra who is a genius and a researcher who stuck on the evidence of trial data that manipulates trial data which is linked to a medicine that is quite used.

When she goes deeper, she finds that there is a network of high stake people who are executives and with political connections, they play huge scandals. Sidewise there is an investigative journalist, Raghav Sen who exposes the truth and keeps his career at stake when the conspiracy spreads everywhere.

Cast and Crew

The cast has Nivin Pauly in the lead character. Other characters played by Rajit Kapur, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Shruti Ramachandran, Muthumani, and Aalekh Kapoor who also play important roles. The series has been directed by P.R. Arun and music by Jakes Bejoy. Abhinandan Ramanujam has done cinematography.

Reception

Audience and critics have mixed reviews for it and it is quite trending on social media and there is no IMDb rating to it.